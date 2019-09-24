Home

Seth Brouwer
Seth Harris Brouwer


1990 - 2019
Seth Harris Brouwer Obituary
Seth Harris Brouwer, 29, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Berean Bible Church City Campus, 604 South H Street, Broken Bow with Don Schauda officiating. After the funeral services a lunch will be served before burial in the Gates Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening, Sept. 23 5-7 p.m. at the Berean Bible Church City Campus.Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Seth was born May 1, 1990 to Harry and Mary Beth (Allen) Brouwer in Visalia, Calif. In 1996 Seth and his family moved to Milburn, Neb.

Seth worked several places in Broken Bow, including McDonald's, B-D and Runza.

Seth was very artistic; he enjoyed drawing and created many pictures. He also had an eye for photography and loved to take pictures of skyscapes. He was a skilled woodworker and created some of his own furniture. He loved cooking and many of us enjoyed his creations. He also had an adventurous spirit and loved taking trips on his motorcycle. Seth loved spending time with friends and helping others. He will be remembered for his kind and caring ways.

Seth is survived by his parents Harry and Mary Beth Brouwer of Ansley; siblings Bethany (Brouwer) Byrne of Broken Bow, Lourissia Brouwer of Ansley, Nathaniel Brouwer of Grand Island and Jonathan Brouwer of Ansley; nephews Anthony and Joshua Byrne; grandparents Everett and Pat Lady of Visalia, Calif. and Richard and Diane Allen of Kingsburg, Calif.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Seth is preceded in death by grandparents Harold and Tena Brouwer and an infant brother Josiah Brouwer.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 26, 2019
