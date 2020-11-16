1/1
Sharon K. Minshull
1942 - 2020
Sharon K. Minshull died Nov. 12, 2020 at the Community Memorial Health in Burwell, Neb.

Sharon was born March 24, 1942 to Arthur and Henrietta Stuckert Minshull in Scottsbluff.

Sharon attended school in Mason City. She resided in Ansley and Sutherland for most of her life and enjoyed several years in Florida. Sharon's health brought her back to Nebraska to be with her family. She enjoyed her stay at the Burwell care facility. She was so fond of the nursing staff and gave her excellent care.

Survivors include her daughter; Justine (Mike) Thomsen of North Platte, Jodine (Ken) Slingsby of Westerville and Jacqualine (Tyler) Waite of Hastings; son Scot (Lisa) Moody of Lathrop, Calif.: 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Shelli Moody.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later. An online guestbook may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
