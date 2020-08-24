1/1
Sharon Kay (Carroll) Marsh
1942 - 2020
Sharon Kay Marsh, 78, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Feb. 18, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio to Robert and Wilma (Coffman) Carroll. She graduated from Ansley High School in 1960. After high school she attended Beauty School in Colorado.

Sharon retired from Becton Dickinson in 1997 and returned for several months during their Temp Hire Program. She and Rodney married Oct. 27, 1970. Together they shared a love of horses, Ham radio (circa: 1980), hosting an annual hog roast, hunting, bowling, camping, and their children and grandchildren.

Sharon loved to please. She was always willing to bake a cake, decorate a float or fry some chicken. And for those who had the pleasure of eating her fried chicken, you know how perfectly delicious it was. She was rarely idle. She could do anything, we mean anything; paint houses, craft, garden, sew, change a tire, cook, "put up corn" and the list goes on.

Sharon is survived by her husband Rodney Dean Marsh of Ansley; son Alan (Listy) Schmidt of Kearney; daughter Carol (Jeffrey) Fairlie of Lebanon, Ill.; son James (Stacey) Marsh of Ansley; sister Adryce (Gilford) Wiemers of Texas; brother Neil (Karen) Carroll of Georgia; brother Roger (Connie) Carroll of Broken Bow; former spouse Roger Schmidt of Ansley; lifelong best friend Kim Rynearson of Broken Bow; grandchildren Troy Schmidt, Elizabeth Volkert, Travis Schmidt, Allison Volkert, Jordan Mannlein, Courtney Marsh, Matthew Marsh, Joshua Fairlie and Cainan Marsh; great-grandchildren Carter Schmidt, Marcus Smallcomb and RaeLynn Schmidt: and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Wilma Carroll; and brother Donnie Carroll.

Graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at Ansley Cemetery in Ansley with Pastor Lori Stevens officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to then be donated to the Central Nebraska Humane Society in Sharon's name.
Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family greeting from 4-6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ansley.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
AUG
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
United Methodist Church
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ansley Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Rodney and family!
Naomi Rookstool McCurdy
August 21, 2020
Prayers for your family and friends.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Oh Rod, Butch and I are so sorry to hear of Sharon’s passing. I am sure goin to miss seeing her on my transfusions day. Prayers and hugs.
Robin Johns9n
