|
|
Shirley Ann Coulter Terlaje, 80, of Yona, Guam, died Feb. 27, 2019.
Shirley was born April 15, 1938, in Broken Bow, Neb., the daughter of Gilbert and Ardella Coulter.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Ed; 11 children; 23 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (Reva) Coulter of North Platte and Bob (Mary) Coulter of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Claris Coulter and Fr. Larry Coulter. Her funeral will be at St. Francis Church in Yona, Guam on March 8. Her nephew Fr. Gary Coulter from Lincoln will officiate.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 7, 2019