|
|
Shirley Ann (Lauer) Wilmoth, 84, died Aug. 22, 2019 at Heritage at Twin Creeks in Allen, Texas.
She was born on April 22, 1935 in Arnold, Neb. and grew up on the family farm in Merna, attending Merna schools through high school graduation in 1953. She graduated from the Secretarial School at Grand Island Business College in 1954.
Shirley married Dean Wilmoth on Sept. 22, 1957 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Broken Bow.
Their only child, David, was born in December, 1958 and the family farmed in the Merna area until 1964 when Dean changed careers and they relocated to Denver, Colo.
Shirley went to work in Denver for Hesston Corporation where she was employed for many years in both Denver and in Hesston, Kan.
After retiring from Hesston, Dean and Shirley bought an AAMCO Transmission Shop in Wichita, Kan. They ran the shop together for 10 years before selling it and moving to Kearney to be closer to Shirley's parents.
In 2013 they made the move to Texas to be closer to their son, David, and his family in Allen, Texas.
Shirley was devoted to her family and her church and was active in the Wisconsin Synod Lutheran Church everywhere they lived, playing the organ for church services and directing the choir.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Karl and Alvina Lauer.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years Dean, of Allen, Texas; son David and his wife Julie of Fairview, Texas; grandchildren Kelly Thompson and husband Kyle of McKinney, Texas, Kyle Wilmoth and wife Amna of Allen Texas; great-grandson Luke Thompson of McKinney, Texas; brother Dwaine Lauer and wife Rita of Fremont; sister-in-law LaDonna Hostick of Chandler, Ariz.; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Broken Bow Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with Mark Gefaller officiating. Interment will be in the Merna Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 12-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 29, 2019