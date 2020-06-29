Shirley Belle (Archer) Golden was born Aug. 13, 1931 on her Grandpa Matthew Archer's farm in the Ryno District, southwest of Broken Bow, Neb. to Jay and Pearl (Bush) Archer and died June 26, 2020 at the age of 88 at the Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.



She attended schools at Ryno, Cottage and Janesville, graduating from Berwyn High School in 1949. Shirley was baptized and joined the United Methodist in 1948 and was a faithful member for 72 years.



Shirley worked as a Nurses' Aid in the Carothers' Hospital (Bow Hospital) until she married Robert (Bob) Golden on Nov. 29, 1951. Later, she worked at the Broken Bow High School Cafeteria and as a secretary for Custer United Methodist Parish. Most of the time she spent at home raising five kids. She and Bob lived in Berwyn, Waynesville, Missouri, Cozad and Ogallala, before returning to Broken Bow where she lived for the remaining 52 years.



Shirley was a member of the Broken Bow United Methodist Church. She served as President of the United Methodist Women Unit, Circle Chairman of Young Mothers, Chairman of Outreachers Group and held other offices in the United Methodist Church. She also helped with Girl Scouts.



She enjoyed collecting buttons, dog figurines and Fenton White Hobnail Collection. She loved to embroidery and spent many years making tea towels for her kids, grandkids and the UMW Bazaar. She mentioned that the church was her second home, telling her kids, "If I'm not home when you come from school, I am probably at the church."



Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Bob of nearly 46 years; daughter Janine Golden; brothers Kenneth, Gerald and Dean Archer; and sisters DeEtta Kintzler and Dorothy Drake.



Survivors include her children Mike (Terri) Golden of Burlington, Colo., Lora (Cliff) Ruzicka of Grand Island, Kara (Gale) Hoover of Wray, Colo. and Neal Golden (Donna Ecklund) of Overton; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral services will be Monday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating for family and close friends. Burial will be the Broken Bow Township Cemetery with Govier Brothers Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church or the Broken Bow Food Pantry.



A visitation will be held Sunday June 28, 4-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends 6-8 p.m.at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary follows all CDC guidelines and the State of Nebraska.

