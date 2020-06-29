Shirley Belle (Archer) Golden
1931 - 2020
Shirley Belle (Archer) Golden was born Aug. 13, 1931 on her Grandpa Matthew Archer's farm in the Ryno District, southwest of Broken Bow, Neb. to Jay and Pearl (Bush) Archer and died June 26, 2020 at the age of 88 at the Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.

She attended schools at Ryno, Cottage and Janesville, graduating from Berwyn High School in 1949. Shirley was baptized and joined the United Methodist in 1948 and was a faithful member for 72 years.

Shirley worked as a Nurses' Aid in the Carothers' Hospital (Bow Hospital) until she married Robert (Bob) Golden on Nov. 29, 1951. Later, she worked at the Broken Bow High School Cafeteria and as a secretary for Custer United Methodist Parish. Most of the time she spent at home raising five kids. She and Bob lived in Berwyn, Waynesville, Missouri, Cozad and Ogallala, before returning to Broken Bow where she lived for the remaining 52 years.

Shirley was a member of the Broken Bow United Methodist Church. She served as President of the United Methodist Women Unit, Circle Chairman of Young Mothers, Chairman of Outreachers Group and held other offices in the United Methodist Church. She also helped with Girl Scouts.

She enjoyed collecting buttons, dog figurines and Fenton White Hobnail Collection. She loved to embroidery and spent many years making tea towels for her kids, grandkids and the UMW Bazaar. She mentioned that the church was her second home, telling her kids, "If I'm not home when you come from school, I am probably at the church."

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Bob of nearly 46 years; daughter Janine Golden; brothers Kenneth, Gerald and Dean Archer; and sisters DeEtta Kintzler and Dorothy Drake.

Survivors include her children Mike (Terri) Golden of Burlington, Colo., Lora (Cliff) Ruzicka of Grand Island, Kara (Gale) Hoover of Wray, Colo. and Neal Golden (Donna Ecklund) of Overton; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating for family and close friends. Burial will be the Broken Bow Township Cemetery with Govier Brothers Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church or the Broken Bow Food Pantry.

A visitation will be held Sunday June 28, 4-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends 6-8 p.m.at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary follows all CDC guidelines and the State of Nebraska.

Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 29, 2020
She was a wonderful wife, mother, friend and a great sister-in-law. She will be missed by us all. Rest in peace my friend.
Barbara Golden
Family
June 27, 2020
Dear Lora, Cliff and Kristen, My heart goes out to you and many prayers are with you.
Jamie Conley
June 27, 2020
Aunt Belle you were a special person in my life. Spending time with you when I was a small kid to the times growing up and into adulthood. I am so thankful my 3 kids got to know you and see you when you came to Arizona for the winters.

May you rest in peace and be with your loved ones in heaven. Until we meet again. Forever in my heart and memories. I love you.

Trina
Katrina Colvin
Family
June 27, 2020
Gale, Kara, Austin/Robin & Family, Denton/Brittni & Family, Preston/Kinsey,
Mike and I are so sorry for your loss. Saying good-bye to a parent/Grandparent is one of the hardest experiences in life. We were so lucky to have met Shirley and spent some time with her over the years. We know she made a difference in your lives and that she will be missed dearly. Our hearts are sad, but we know she was blessed with a wonderful family, good times on earth and she is now enjoying her time with God. She was a blessing to all who knew her. God Bless you all, Love you Mike & Julie Mathis
Mike & Julie Mathis
Family
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I feel honored to have met your mom. She was a great lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Char Korrell
June 26, 2020
Dear Kara and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort and Supply all your needs. The love of a mother is eternal. ❤
Sherry LeFlore
Friend
June 26, 2020
Sending our love and condolences during this very difficult time. May you be blessed with the knowledge that she has begun eternal life with Christ and will be waiting at the gates when you get there. Grace and mercy be yours.
Jay and Colleen Ochoa
Friend
June 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss ♥
Deborah Spezzano
Friend
