Shirley "Sue" Burr was born April 9, 1954 and died May 29, 2020.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, Sue cared and loved her family with compassion, love, and unwaivering devotion.
She was the rock and the guiding light of her family. She always reserved a special place in her heart for her grandchildren who brought her so much joy and happiness.
Sue was born and raised in New Meadows, Idaho. She later moved to Colorado where she met and married the love of her life Grant Burr. They were married for 35 years. Her family lived and worked in several states in agriculture before settling at their home near Taylor, Neb.
Sue loved the mountains and the forests. She loved Christmas and Halloween very much. She always went out of her way to make the holidays very special for her family.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards with her family and best friends April and Leonard. She was an amazing cook.
She loved making crafts especially for the holidays. This hobby she shared with her mother.
She was very passionate about her children's sports activities and was often their biggest and loudest fan.
Sue was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Billman; stepfather Vern Billman; and her sister Penny Gleixner.
She is survived by her husband Grant; son Morgan; daughter Lacey and son-in-law Shane; grandchildren Hayden, Neelie, Kaylarose and Caleb; her father Bob Gleixner and stepmother Valai Gleixner; two brothers Jim and Bill Gleixner; her best friends April and Leonard Dyer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a light in this world to those who loved and knew her and will be very missed by her family and friends.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Tim Peterson officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.