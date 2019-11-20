|
|
Shirley Jean Mattox was born July 26, 1936 on a farmstead near Berwyn, Neb. to Leo and Wauneta (Jones) Neidt.
She married her high school sweetheart Cecil Mattox on Sept. 16, 1953. She graduated from Broken Bow High School the following May, 1954 while Cecil was serving in the Army in Korea.
She attended beauty school in Grand Island after high school and then when Cecil came home from Korea, they started their life together.
She is survived by her five children: Cheri (Mark) Minchow of South Bend; Brad (Teri) Mattox of Kearney; Rodney Mattox of Rogers, Ark.; Janell (Tim) Porter of Paola, Kan; and Carey (Jodi) Mattox of Broken Bow.
Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she had many to love. She was lovingly named "Nano" by the oldest grandson and all the others followed suit. She is still adored by the following grandchildren, oldest to youngest: Willis Scofield, Brandt Mattox, Gabrielle (Mattox) Turner, Benjamin Porter, Dustin Mattox, Lindsey (Mattox) Booker, Adam Mattox, Vanessa (Minchow) DiBaise, Jacob Porter, Seth Mattox, Trevor Mattox and Natalie Minchow.
Twelve great-grandchildren were blessed to know their Great "Nano" as well: Ashlyn, Irish, Mack, Ella, Trinity, Bella, Addison, Wyatt, Charleigh, Rosalyn, Everett and Bentley.
Shirley was a homemaker, fabulous cook and devoted wife and mother. The neighborhood children all ended up playing in her yard – probably because of the homemade chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls and donuts. She canned quart after quart of vegetables from Cecil's garden and her homemade chicken and noodles were always in abundance. Her favorite hobby was quilting. Over the years every child and grandchild were lucky recipients of her handiwork.
Shirley had a close circle of friends, lovingly known as "The Birthday Club" that met in alternating homes every month for coffee and dessert for almost 65 years. It was not uncommon for her to have bread in the oven and be giving a friend or family member a haircut or perm at the kitchen table.
Shirley's life changed in 2007 when she had to go on dialysis after a sudden illness. Three days each week was spent driving to Kearney for treatment and then back home. In 2017, Shirley and Cecil moved to the Brookdale Retirement Living Center in Kearney. A few months after Cecil passed away, she transferred to Cambridge Court Assisted Living, also in Kearney.
Shirley passed away the morning of Nov. 19, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil; her parents Leo and Wauneta; her sister Wanda; and grandson Brandt.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Episcopal Church in Broken Bow or the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial services will be Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Reverend Mary Jane Gockley officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words of remembrance or encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 21, 2019