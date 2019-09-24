|
On Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, Silver Clifton Hunt passed away at the home of Kent and Nora Olson in Sargent, Neb.
Silver was born April 13, 1951 in Sargent to Clifford and Opal (Hulbert) Hunt. Silver attended school in Broken Bow where he graduated in 1969. After graduation, Silver spent time on their family ranch north of Brewster.
Silver met his wife-to-be, Karen Schmidt, during coyote hunting with his father. Silver and Karen married in May of 1972. After marrying, they lived on the ranch for a few years before moving to Ainsworth.
While in Ainsworth, Silver worked for the Nebraska State Roads Dept and then laid block for Frank Williams. Silver hauled milk for the dairy farms while living in Bassett for 11 years before driving semi. For a short time,Silver and Karen owned and ran a fishing camp in Canada. They were operating their own over the road trucking business when Silver became ill.
Silver and Karen raised 4 sons; Micky, Aaron, Gail and Myron; and 3 daughters; Nora, Jenny and Rebecca.
Silver enjoyed fishing and square dancing with Karen. Silver was a proud grandfather who created many memories of sharing ice cream with his grandkids and dancing with them at family weddings. Silver was thrilled to have a great granddaughter and was looking forward to more great grandchildren.
Silver was preceded in death by his father, Clifford, his mother, Opal and his brother, Randy.
Silver is survived by his wife Karen, his seven children; Nora (Kent) Olson, and their 8 children of Broken Bow; Micky (Cheri) Hunt, and their 4 children of LaPine, Ore.; Jenny, (Brian) Frick, and their 4 children of Springview. Aaron (Carrie) Hunt, and their 5 children of Paxton; Gail Hunt of Broken Bow; Rebecca and Chris Thompson, and their 4 children of Broken Bow, NE; and Myron (Austin) of Buffalo, Mo. His two brothers; Ray and his wife Karen Hunt of Merna; and Teddy Hunt of Broken Bow; his sister Linda (Jim) Johnson of Callaway; and his sister-in-law, Carol Hunt of Ainsworth. As well as one great granddaughter, Magnolia Harpole of LaPine, Ore.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing was held in Broken Bow at Iverson memorial Chapel from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service was held in Brewster, NE at Brewster Hall on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. with burial at German Valley Cemetery in Brewster, NE.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 26, 2019