1/1
Spencer Ray Bacon
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Spencer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spencer Ray Bacon, 30, of Anselmo, Neb. passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Hyannis from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Spencer was born July 4, 1990 in Scottsbluff to Larry and Sheila (Leever) Bacon. He grew up and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 2009. During high school Spencer worked at Jack & Jill grocery store; after graduating he worked for Summitcrest Ranch and then Sargent Drilling.

Spencer enjoyed his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, fishing, the Huskers and college football. He also enjoyed golfing and playing cornhole. His daughters Emery and Bentlee were the most important part of his life.

Spencer is survived by his two daughters Emery and Bentlee Bacon of Broken Bow; parents Larry and Sheila Bacon of Merna; two sisters Janice (Grayson) Lukasik of Florence, Mont. and their children Gavin and Ali Lukasik of Florence, Mont. and Sarah (Mark) Szakacs of Hyannis and their children Weston Szakacs of Hyannis and Rylee Bacon of Newman Grove; grandmothers Helen Bacon (Bill Atchison) of Bingham and Connie Leever (Bill Carrell) of Fort Collins, Colo.; aunt Deb Bacon of Bingham; mother of Emery Bacon, Leslie Archer of Broken Bow; and mother of Bentlee Bacon, Casey Bickford of Broken Bow.

Spencer was preceded in death by his grandfathers Dean Bacon and Sandy Leever.

Funeral service was Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Broken Bow City Auditorium, 314 South 10th Ave, Broken Bow. The family requested casual dress; Husker or Harley Davidson attired preferred. Burial was in the Grandview Cemetery in Anselmo. Following the burial a reception was held at the Activities Building in Merna. The services were livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Visitation was Friday, Sept. 25, 1-7:00 p.m., with family greeting 5:-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Memorials will be to the family, PO Box 63, Merna, NE 68856

Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com

Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
September 27, 2020
Dear Bacon family, we are so very sorry for the loss you are experiencing. May Spencer rest peacefully and may God comfort each of you.
From the Roseberry family, Eli,NE
Leslie Roseberry
Friend
September 26, 2020
The little boy stealing his sisters' bunny ears to wear with his cowboy boots and the boy who collected grasshoppers and bottle fed calves grew into such a wonderful young man, taken too soon. As I sit here today, in a Husker shirt to view the funeral, it is all to surreal. A man, so full of life and laughter will be greatly missed. Prayers to the extended Bacon family. I wish I could be there to share in all the stories and memories. Until we meet again Cousin... Now go get into trouble with your Grandpa Sandy! Love you.
Audra Bauman Werner
Family
September 26, 2020
So Very Sorry. Prayers and Love and Hugs
Steve & Holly Payne
September 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 24, 2020
You will be truly missed by so many people. You were a harder worker and so helpful. The memories we have will be forever cherished. You lit up every room you walked into, and always had a contagious smile.
You were an amazing father, and now you're their Guardian Angel. Thank you for always being you. Rest in Peace my friend.
Daniel and Kayla Moore
Friend
September 24, 2020
I was so saddened to hear of Spencer’s death,. My prayers are for you and your family. May memories always stay in your mind and heart. Love to you all. Vickie Longhenry Lloyd, Grayson’ aunt from a Wisconsin.
Vickie Longhenry Lloyd
Family
September 24, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. You and you family are in my thoughts and prayers Let me know if you need anything.
Bobby Baxter
Friend
September 24, 2020
Watched him grow running a drill rig for Sargent. Spencer worked on a number of jobs for our company. He was easy to work with and very helpful always. This is tough to see a young man with his skills lost. Knew him only through his work but admired his diligence. As has been said, he will be missed. Condolences to all his family......
Thomas Werblow
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
Rest in peace,you'll be missed
Jerry Haines
Coworker
September 24, 2020
To the family of Spencer, we are truly sorry for your loss and you have our deepest sympathies. Spencer was a great friend. Fly high Spencer, your family and your daughters will know always that their GUARDIAN ANGEL is forever watching over them. Rest In Peace!
Brodie & Misty Torres
Friend
September 24, 2020
Sheila and Larry sorry for your loss of a son. It’s not easy to lose a love one.
Doug Fritzler
Friend
September 24, 2020
He was always such a spark of light when he was in school with Trent and Dani. We have watched him grow up to be such a fine young man. I remember when he thought he wanted to be a priest someday, instead he was one of the best dad's a little girl could have! Hug those little girls close. He will watch over them from up above and be their Gradian Angel. Word cannot express the pain that you feel. Always know we will be here for you. Sincere sympathy. Hugs for all. XXOOXX
Ron & Peggy Carda
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your terrible loss to much sadness ,may God arms be around your family.
Tom and Diane Shandy
Family
September 23, 2020
There is no worse pain than losing a child. Sending much love and prayers. Im so so sorry for the loss of your son Soencer.
Kim Foreman
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers.
Cheri Rolofson
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss! He was a great guy and will be missed by many!! Sad to hear he is gone and now living his forever life. RIP Spencer :'(
Christy S
September 23, 2020
Marian Lungren Ruff Distant relative
Family
September 22, 2020
Dear Sheila and Larry and family. My heart was broken for you when Larry sent word of Spencer's tragic passing. May God welcome him home and give you strength and peace through your sadness.
Dan Smaha
Friend
September 22, 2020
I remember you as just a little tyke! Gone to soon buddy but you will forever live on in the heart of your sister Janice and all the rest of your family! Janice I will continue to pray for you and your family in the days ahead. May you find comfort in the love of God and those around you!
Tammy Sellers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved