He was always such a spark of light when he was in school with Trent and Dani. We have watched him grow up to be such a fine young man. I remember when he thought he wanted to be a priest someday, instead he was one of the best dad's a little girl could have! Hug those little girls close. He will watch over them from up above and be their Gradian Angel. Word cannot express the pain that you feel. Always know we will be here for you. Sincere sympathy. Hugs for all. XXOOXX

Ron & Peggy Carda

Neighbor