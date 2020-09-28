Spencer Ray Bacon, 30, of Anselmo, Neb. passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Hyannis from injuries received in an automobile accident.
Spencer was born July 4, 1990 in Scottsbluff to Larry and Sheila (Leever) Bacon. He grew up and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 2009. During high school Spencer worked at Jack & Jill grocery store; after graduating he worked for Summitcrest Ranch and then Sargent Drilling.
Spencer enjoyed his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, fishing, the Huskers and college football. He also enjoyed golfing and playing cornhole. His daughters Emery and Bentlee were the most important part of his life.
Spencer is survived by his two daughters Emery and Bentlee Bacon of Broken Bow; parents Larry and Sheila Bacon of Merna; two sisters Janice (Grayson) Lukasik of Florence, Mont. and their children Gavin and Ali Lukasik of Florence, Mont. and Sarah (Mark) Szakacs of Hyannis and their children Weston Szakacs of Hyannis and Rylee Bacon of Newman Grove; grandmothers Helen Bacon (Bill Atchison) of Bingham and Connie Leever (Bill Carrell) of Fort Collins, Colo.; aunt Deb Bacon of Bingham; mother of Emery Bacon, Leslie Archer of Broken Bow; and mother of Bentlee Bacon, Casey Bickford of Broken Bow.
Spencer was preceded in death by his grandfathers Dean Bacon and Sandy Leever.
Funeral service was Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Broken Bow City Auditorium, 314 South 10th Ave, Broken Bow. The family requested casual dress; Husker or Harley Davidson attired preferred. Burial was in the Grandview Cemetery in Anselmo. Following the burial a reception was held at the Activities Building in Merna. The services were livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Visitation was Friday, Sept. 25, 1-7:00 p.m., with family greeting 5:-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Memorials will be to the family, PO Box 63, Merna, NE 68856
Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.