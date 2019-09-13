|
Stanley Horace Weadon, 79, passed away Sept.12, 2019, in Winter Haven, Fla.
Stanley was born to Arthur and Elizabeth Weadon June 1, 1940, in Alexandria, Va. He was the second oldest sibling of two brothers and three sisters. He often told stories of their childhood mischief and neighborhood shenanigans. There was never a dull moment when Stanley was telling stories.
Stanley graduated from Groveton High School in 1958, and joined the Air Force where he trained in communications. His most memorable moments were the time he spent in the Philippines. He shared many stories and laughs about his Scooter and adventures off base with his fellow airmen.
Stanley returned to Alexandria in 1962, after his time in the service and began a career as an electrician and carpenter.
In 1966 he met Rochelle Ann Mapes and after a six-month courtship, they married on Jan. 19, 1967 and remained married until her death Nov. 13, 2015.
Stanley and Rochelle had two children, Tammy Louise and Jeff (Jeffrey) Stanley. Soon after, they decided it was time to move out of their Alexandria apartment, and they moved to a brand-new home in Fredericksburg, Va. where they reared their family.
Once the kids grew up and left home, Stanley took on a new career path and accepted a job with the Federal government. This afforded him the ability to follow through with his dream of restoring homes and bringing them back to life for new owners. Creating was Stan's passion and he loved being a carpenter.
Stanley also loved taking road trips. If he were home, he would often be in his workshop fixing or building something, mowing the lawn or gathering his gear to go fishing.
After the passing of his wife, Stanley moved to Broken Bow, Neb. to be closer to his daughter, Tammy. He enjoyed this new adventure, loved his apartment and really enjoyed getting in his car and exploring all the new places including fishing lakes, rolling hills and the endless landscape of Nebraska.
His only complaint was the cold weather and he often spoke of living in Florida. In June, 2019, Stanley fulfilled that dream and, with his daughter, moved to Winter Haven, Fla., where the weather would allow year-round fun and exploration. Unfortunately his time in Florida was cut short but he and Tammy enjoyed the time they had together there.
Stanley was always a joker and loved to make people laugh. He never complained and always saw the bright side of things. He was a giver and a survivor. He tried to leave everyone he met with smiles on their faces.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife Rochelle; his parents Arthur Justinian and Elizabeth Louise Weadon; and his sister Genevieve Meyers.
He is survived by his daughter Tammy Louise Jett (Jim Barnhart); his son Jeff Stanley Weadon; his brothers Kenneth Weadon (Marian) and Willard Weadon (Rita); his sisters Francis Logan and Patricia Baron (Jim); his granddaughters Tiffany Sizemore and Kendra Jett; his great-grandson Marcus Grinnan; and many nieces and nephews.
His family will always remember him as a wonderful father, uncle and brother - funny and joyful. Stanley was a shining light to everyone who knew him. Rest in peace, Stanley Horace Weadon, you will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 21 from 3–7 p.m. at the home of his niece Pamela Biller-Fenter at 13225 Blue Heron Hills Drive, King George, VA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 19, 2019