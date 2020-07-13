1/1
Sydnee Ann Sallach
2001 - 2020
Sydnee Ann Sallach, 19, of Callaway, Neb. passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Callaway District Hospital as a result of an automobile accident.

Sydnee was born April 3, 2001 in Kearney, to Shane and Kimberly (Obermier) Sallach.  She received her education from Callaway Public Schools where she excelled in Volleyball, one act plays and graduated from Callaway High School with the class of 2019. She then pursued higher education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.  Sydnee earned her C.N.A. and worked at the Callaway Good Life Center.
 
Those who knew Sydnee can attest to her heart of gold; she would light up a room with her beautiful smile, beautiful brown eyes and had a selfless soul.  She loved spending time with her friends, listening to music and attending concerts.  She always looked forward to going to the beach and she enjoyed watching her favorite shows on Netflix.
   
Sydnee was an active member of Youth Group at the United Methodist Church in Callaway.

Sydnee leaves to celebrate her life her parents, Kim and Shane Sallach of Callaway; sister Jessie and brother Joey of Callaway; grandparents Bill (Shirley) Obermier of Waco and Connie (Roy) "Pete" Sallach of Albion; great-grandmother JoAnn Kunzman of Albion; her aunts and uncles Cindy Obermier (Steve Joekel) of Omaha, Jeff (Danik) Obermier of Waco, Missy (Shane) Hatcher of Kearney, Jamie (Sean) Kohl of Albion, Betsy (Ron) Harris of Albion and Craig (Chelsea) Sallach of Bartlett; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Ardith Sallach.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Callaway Community Center with Pastor Shanon Williams officiating.  The funeral service will be streamed live on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Visitation will be Monday, July 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the Callaway United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.  Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com

Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Callaway United Methodist Church
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Callaway Community Center
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
308-324-2221
Memories & Condolences
July 13, 2020
Praying for comfort and peace for your family. Matt. 5: 4&8
Sonya Paulsen
July 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. You have our sympathy for the loss of your beautiful daughter.
Bill and Judy Reiff
Acquaintance
July 12, 2020
Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Mary Riley
July 12, 2020
We loved to watch Syd on the volleyball court where she gave the game her all. May the love of friends, family and your faith carry you through your grief.
Brad and Deb Atkins
July 12, 2020
Shane, Im so sorry to hear the loss of your daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Deepest sympathy -Schmadeke family.
Damon Schmadeke
Classmate
July 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Sydnee. She was so kind with the residents. They felt so at ease with her. I was fortunate to have witness that at work. May God be with you through this rough time. Memories are so helpful at a time like this. Think of the smiles, the gestures and the good times. They are blessings.
Jeanie Peterson
Coworker
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was a joy to work with and she will forever be missed.
Jennifer Dehart
Coworker
July 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May the love of your friends and family support you all!
Summer
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your losing your beautiful daughter. Our prayers are with you and all your family. God's Blessings for you.
Ardith Rut
July 11, 2020
Thinking of each one of you. We loved watching Sydnee in sports. She loved her teammates and gave her all. Thinking of each one of you in your loss.
Dwaine and Caro Lehmkuhler
July 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of Sydnee's families.
Twylla Crosby
Friend
July 11, 2020
Sedeny was a beautiful person inside and out! I will alway remember her sweet smile. So many good memories of working with her .
Shalina Scott
Coworker
July 11, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. My heart goes out to all of you.
Ann Kosek
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dan &Shirley(Schlueter) Anderson
Friend
July 11, 2020
Sending many hugs, thoughts, and prayers to you all.
Kristi Dvorak
July 11, 2020
Dear Kim, Shane and families--Our hearts are aching for you at the loss of your beautiful Sydnee. We will hold you close in the days to come.
Friend
July 11, 2020
My condolences.
William Gehrig
Family
July 11, 2020
Linda Scheffler
July 11, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of a young person . May time heal pain.
Dianne Young
July 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers.
Joni Kahlandt
July 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Denny and Shirley
Family
July 11, 2020
Didn't know Sydnee but knew Bill and Shirley so sorry you have our sympathy Pete and Gladys (Gocke) Petersen
gladys petersen
Friend
July 11, 2020
Give em hell in heaven girl! Will miss that beautiful smile, contagious laugh, random adventures literally anywhere! You were always riding shotgun in my car and now you are my Guardian Angel! I love you and I miss you!-Your Bestfriend!❤
Natalie Trumbull
Friend
