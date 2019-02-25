Home

Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Sylvia Shea
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Oconto, NE
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Oconto, NE
Sylvia J. (Joines) Shea


Sylvia J. (Joines) Shea Obituary
Sylvia J. Shea, 91, of Broken Bow, Neb., formerly of Oconto, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oconto with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oconto. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery or the Oconto Legion Auxiliary Post #250.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Govier Brothers Mortuary and the Arnold Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Sylvia was born June 11, 1927, in Callaway to Clarence E. and Florence M. (Ransley) Joines. Sylvia attended the Tuckerville School for 10 years and graduated from Oconto High School in 1944 as Valedictorian.

On June 11, 1946 Sylvia was united in marriage to Earl "Buddy" Shea in Grand Island. The couple made their home in Oconto where Sylvia was the City Clerk of Oconto. She also wrote the Oconto community news for the Callaway Courier, Custer County Chief and the Lexington Clipper.

Sylvia was busy raising her eight kids. She enjoyed going to her children's, and grandchildren's sporting events. Sylvia was a big Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

Buddy and Sylvia moved to Callaway when Buddy's health started to fail. Buddy passed away June 20, 2004. Sylvia later moved to Broken Bow to the Off Broadway Apartments and then to Brookestone View.

Sylvia is survived by children Robert "Bob" and special friend Madonna McGovern of Alexandria, Va., Jerry (Jolene) of Galt, Calif., Tom (Lois) of Gothenburg, Jim "Tweet" of Holdrege, Lisa (George) Hendricksen of Cozad, Amy Oxford of Broken Bow, Bill of Fremont and Sally (Paul) Schumacher of Omaha; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and sister Lueen "June" (Eldon) Cornish of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents; husband Buddy; brother Travis E. Joines; sister Osa E. Jensen; and daughter-in-law Darlene Shea.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 28, 2019
