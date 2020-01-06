|
Tamara "Tami" J. (Wilcox) Klein, 61, of rural Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Tami was born Jan. 5, 1958 in Lincoln to Arlan and Joyce (Austin) Wilcox. Tami attended and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1976. Sept. 18, 1976 she married Ron Klein. To this union three sons where born - Jacob, Jared and Jami.
Tami worked in Norfolk as the librarian. In 1977 Tami and Ron moved to Arthur until 1981 when they moved to Gates. In 1989 Tami took a job as the Dietitian at Gates School, working here until her boys started junior high school in Sargent. She worked for Molly Woodward at New York Life, for the Broken Bow Livestock under two different managements, ALCO Department Store as their bookkeeper and helped clerk the Summitcrest Annual Bull Sales.
Tami's great passion was her quarter horses. For over 25 years she and Ron raised them. She enjoyed watching the Huskers Volleyball and all college football. When the boys were younger, she never missed a school sport or 4-H event they were involved in. She loved her grandchildren and they brought her much joy. Tami was the family therapist. You could ask her for advice or bring your problems to her anytime. Tami didn't require the fancy things in life to be happy. She was always more concerned about others and not herself.
Tami is survived by her husband Ron of Broken Bow; sons Jacob (Stephanie) of Lincoln, Jared (Lauren) of Argyle, Texas and Jami (Tyffanye) of Spalding; four grandchildren Jaydan Craven, Aubree Klein, Taryn Klein and Vivian Klein; her parents Bill and Joyce Greenough of Norfolk; siblings Marlea Wilcox of Norfolk, Kevin Wilcox of Denver, Colo., Faron and Cari Greenough of Kearney, Anita Clyde of Norfolk, Mary and John Kringle of Hickman, Bill and Judy Greenough of Norfolk and Jed and Diane Greenough of Dannebrog; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Tami is preceded in death by her father Arlan Wilcox; brother Steven Wilcox; and in-laws Reuben and Vivian Klein; grandparents Harold and Leola Austin and and Howard and Alta Wilcox.
Memorials services will be Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gates Community Center in Gates with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
A registration book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 9, 2020