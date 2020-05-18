Elaine, Jerry, Stan and Brad ~ May God bless you with peace and fond memories of Ted in the days ahead. Elaine, I fondly remember taking a ceramics class with you at Kearney State College and your art work that spoke for itself. Jerry, Stan and Brad the days of going to school together in Holdrege and sitting in your father's biology class all made an impact on so many lives. I still have my sketches from his class, as he gave me some pretty good grades on them! As for my husband Myrl, he remembers a different saying the Ted used in his coaching days!

Cyndy Wilke - Wieland

