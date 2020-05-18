Ted Meredith Mills
1932 - 2020
Ted Meredith Mills passed away May 14, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Ravenna, Neb.

He was born June 12, 1932 on a family farm near Westerville to Frank and Bertha Mills. His early education was completed at Cherryvale and Copsey country schools in Custer County. He graduated in 1949 from Westerville High School. He enrolled at Kearney State College and after completing one year he taught for a term at Hanna Corner country school in Custer county.

He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and served with the Occupational Forces in Germany from 1953 to 1955. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to Kearney State where he completed his Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1958.

On Aug 10, 1958, he was united in marriage to Elaine Mesloh and together they had three sons - Jerry, Stanley and Bradley. The family was also blessed to have their uncle Randy Mesloh join the family in 1967.

In 1964 Ted received his Master's Degree in Education at the University of Wyoming-Laramie. For the next 27 years he was employed as a teacher and coach in several Nebraska communities including Sutherland, Red Cloud, Blue Hill, Hebron and Holdrege. He taught social studies, driver's education, biology and coached basketball, wrestling, track and most notably, football.
In 1981 he retired from coaching and became the principal at Holdrege Junior High School. In 1984 he moved to Worland, Wyo. to join his wife and became the Worland Junior High School principal. His final three years of being an educator ended as the Pender High School principal and athletic director in Pender. In 1992, he and Elaine retired to Buffalo Wyo.

In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Ted will be most remembered for being a teacher and high school football coach. For 17 years, he touched the lives of many boys in schools across the state and helped them to develop mental, physical toughness and character on the football field.

As head coach of the Hebron Bears, he guided them to state championship ratings in 1969 and 1970 with his nephew Randy as the quarterback. As head coach of the Holdrege Dusters, he guided several players to walk-on or receive athletic scholarships from the Nebraska Cornhuskers program.

All three of his boys participated in football, wrestling and track. He also influenced many students in the classroom as a high school biology teacher. Many remember him as "BioTed." His sense of humor and storytelling were legendary. His life story would be incomplete without revisiting the phrase he frequently used in the locker room before a football game where he instructed his boys to "Show 'em how the hogs ate the cabbage!"

During his retirement years in Buffalo, Wyo., he stayed active as he enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, exercising, playing pitch and following his beloved Huskers. He and Elaine frequently returned to Nebraska to watch his grandchildren participate in sports and theater.

In 2007 he was honored by the University of Nebraska at Kearney with induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame. Ted and Elaine returned to Nebraska in 2010 to be closer to family.

He is survived by his loving wife Elaine of Broken Bow; three boys Jerry Mills (Caron) of Cocoa, Fla., Stanley Mills of Libby, Mont. and Bradley Mills of Lincoln; nephew Randy Mesloh (Lynn) of Hebron; two brothers Wayne Mills (Marvel) of Broken Bow and Paul Mills of Broken Bow; and sister Sylvia Happold of Grand Island. Ted was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His mother and father Frank and Bertha and brothers Harry and Dana preceded him in death.

Memorial services are pending at this time due to the COVID-19. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Custer County Chief from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Karen (Ray) Becker
Student
May 17, 2020
Ted was my father's cousin. I'm glad to have met him in Broken Bow a few years back. A great life.
Richard mills
Family
May 16, 2020
Layne, Jerry, Stan, and Brad, Im so deeply sorry for your loss. I thought the world of Uncle Ted. Were all blessed to have had him in our life. Were always here for you.
Carly Ardussi
Family
May 16, 2020
Elaine and family. I have such fond memories of Ted from the time you were living in Holdrege. Bruce admired him so very much and thought he was one of the "great" coaches!! Sending my sincere sympathy and prayers for comfort and peace.
Milrae (Christensen) Korb
Friend
May 16, 2020
A great coach, teacher and an even greater person. I was always proud to say he was my high school coach! The letter of congratulations after our team won the Class A Championship that he sent me meant everything to me. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you! Cant enough great things about Coach Mills! I am forever grateful!
Andy Means
Student
May 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sharri Mills McAnally
Family
May 16, 2020
Elaine, Coming from an old teammate of Ted's at Kearney State I was taken back by the news of his passing. I can imagine the hardship of going through his Alzheimers as a care giver, let alone his own difficulty living in a body that was so strong in the past. Please accept our words of sympathy during this difficult time. Gene and Bess Armstrong
Gene Armstrong
Friend
May 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family of the loss of a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Love ❤ from Harry & Karen-Doreta from Denmark and thank you for knowing you ❤❤
Karen-Doreta Maj
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Elaine, Jerry, Stan and Brad ~ May God bless you with peace and fond memories of Ted in the days ahead. Elaine, I fondly remember taking a ceramics class with you at Kearney State College and your art work that spoke for itself. Jerry, Stan and Brad the days of going to school together in Holdrege and sitting in your father's biology class all made an impact on so many lives. I still have my sketches from his class, as he gave me some pretty good grades on them! As for my husband Myrl, he remembers a different saying the Ted used in his coaching days!
Cyndy Wilke - Wieland
Student
May 16, 2020
I moved to Holdrege in 8th grade and he was my principal. He was so "normal" as a principal. He was an authority figure who lead as a role model. He always had stories and I know he was using them to teach us something.
Mike Jaixen
May 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. So sorry for your loss. Miss you Elaine.
Donna Keller
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Mills family on the passing of Ted. He and my husband were born the same day so they thought of each other as twins. My thoughts and prayers to all of you.

Do. (Mrs Don) Kaelin
Friend
May 16, 2020
I served with Ted in the Regimental Headquarters of the 14th Armored Cavalry in Fulda, Germany in 1953-1954. He was a story teller with great humor and worked out at the gym regularly. Sorry to hear of his passing. Ron Maaske
Ron Maaske
Military
May 16, 2020
Laney and boys. So sorry to hear about Ted. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I have many good memories of your time in RedCloud. Peggy Noble Meline
Peggy Meline
Friend
May 15, 2020
I had Mr. Mills as my biology teacher in 10th grade & he was one of the great teachers. R.I.P. Mr. Mills♥
Linda (Swanson) Minarick
Student
