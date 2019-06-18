Ted Metcalf was born April 30, 1944 to Earl A. and Geneva (Miller) Metcalf at Sargent, Neb., and went to his heavenly home May 3,2019 at Whittier, Calif. He grew into manhood in Custer County, Neb. on the family farm homesteaded by his grandfather.



Ted attended Oxford Grade School (K-8), graduated Sargent High School with the class of 1962 and attended Kearney State College.



Ted enlisted in the U.S. navy and proudly served with the Navy Seals in Vietnam, being honorably discharged June 14, 1968.



Aug. 1, 1970 Ted was united in marriage to Barbara Boling in LaMirada, Calif. He was a devoted father to sons Mark and Bryan and adopted granddaughter Megan; a proud grandfather of Colby, Jack, Sailor, Megan, Adler, Tommy, Landon, River, Hensley; and great-grandfather of Phoenix and Solstice.



Ted founded, owned and operated Triple A Plumbing in Larada, Calif.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Barbara; sons Mark (Renee) and Bryan (Meredith); Megan, grand children and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Bonnie Metcalf; nieces, nephews, cousin and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Geneva; brothers Dormand, Lynn and Wayne; father-in-law and mother-in-law Keith and Betty Boling; brother-in-law Dennis Boling; and nephew Steven Metcalf.



A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Aug. 11 at the Veteran's Memorial in Sargent. Published in Custer County Chief on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary