Terry Connely


1961 - 2019
Terry Connely Obituary
Terry Connely of Broken Bow, Neb. went to be with his Maker on Aug. 17, 2019.

His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow.

Terry was born to Frank and Edith Connely Sept. 24, 1961 in Broken Bow. He graduated from Broken Bow High School with the Class of 1980.

He married his wife, Alice Spotanski, on April 16, 1983. Terry and Alice had two children, Katie and Travis.

Terry had many trades throughout his life but there was never a job that he couldn't complete. He volunteered countless hours to organizations such as Boy Scouts, the Fire Department and the EMT Squad.

Through Terry's long health battles, the community showed Terry how big of an impact he has had on each person's life. The loss of Terry will be felt by many.

Terry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Alice of Broken Bow; daughter Katie Williamson and husband Ben of Gordon; son Travis Connely and fiancée Kiana Elder of Tijeras, N.M.; parents Frank and Edith Connely of Broken Bow; sister Jeanne Schumacher and husband Fred of Broken Bow; grandchildren Gracie, Hattie and Riggin of Gordon; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who became family.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 22, 2019
