Theodore "Ted" Albert Hanich, 99, of Dunning, Neb. passed away July 30, 2020 in Broken Bow.
He was born in North Platte, Nebraska on Jan. 8, 1921, the second child of Karl Frederick and Bertha Luecke Hanich. He attended Sutherland Schools thru 8th Grade. His family attended the Sutherland Lutheran Church.
Ted farmed with his dad until the age of 21 when he began his service in the US Army on August 10, 1942.
Ted served nearly four years in World War II and was stationed in New Guinea, and other locations in the South Pacific Islands. He was a sergeant in the 836th Engineer Aviation Battalion. As an Aviation Engineer, he helped build runways for the fighter planes and later ran the motor pool due to his skill with farm tractors and diesel engines. He was awarded a Bronze Star.
When he returned from the service, Ted and his brother Bob, bought their dad's farm south of Sutherland and some surrounding land, and continued farming. Ted's first wife, Barbara Ann (Mahaffie) Hanich, passed tragically in July, 1964.
In 1957, Ted moved to a ranch in Dunning and along with his brother continued their partnership in agri-business. Ted was a cattle rancher and raised calves while Bob grew corn and ran the feedlot operations. The Hanich Brothers partnership was mutually beneficial.
Ted never met a stranger and loved to talk about cows and always knew the current prices of cattle, tractors, or corn. His beloved horse named John was his favorite and he often told stories about how that horse would stand still anywhere he dropped the reins and wait for him to return.
On Oct. 16, 1966, he married Glenna LouRae Tunnell at the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton. He and LouRae have been married for 53 years.
Ted was a member of Open Bible Church, participating in all aspects of the church, including being a Sunday school teacher and serving on the church board. He was a devout Christian, an honest man, and he loved to read the Bible. He loved to sing and often picked out his favorite songs for church.
Ted and LouRae sold the Hanich Ranch in 2008 and retired in Dunning.
Survivors include his wife, LouRae Hanich of Dunning; sister-in-law Geniece (Arlan) Helmick of Broken Bow; nieces Joni Alexia, Holly Helmick and Kerry Helmick; nephew and family Kurt (Julie) Tunnell; and nephew, Dennis Rosenblad.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Ruth Rosenblad and Roberta Hanich; brother Bob Hanich; first wife Barbara Hanich; brother-in-law and wife Adair (MaryEllen) Tunnell; and his nephew Kurtis Tunnell.
Graveside services will be at McCain Cemetery near Stapleton Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:30 am with the Rev. Mark Sievering of Dunning officiating.Burial will be in the McCain Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Blaine County Area Foundation.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.
We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.