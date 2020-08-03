1/1
Theodore Albert "Ted" Hanich
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore "Ted" Albert Hanich, 99, of Dunning, Neb. passed away July 30, 2020 in Broken Bow.

He was born in North Platte, Nebraska on Jan. 8, 1921, the second child of Karl Frederick and Bertha Luecke Hanich. He attended Sutherland Schools thru 8th Grade. His family attended the Sutherland Lutheran Church.

Ted farmed with his dad until the age of 21 when he began his service in the US Army on August 10, 1942.

Ted served nearly four years in World War II and was stationed in New Guinea, and other locations in the South Pacific Islands. He was a sergeant in the 836th Engineer Aviation Battalion.   As an Aviation Engineer, he helped build runways for the fighter planes and later ran the motor pool due to his skill with farm tractors and diesel engines.  He was awarded a Bronze Star.

When he returned from the service, Ted and his brother Bob, bought their dad's farm south of Sutherland and some surrounding land, and continued farming. Ted's first wife, Barbara Ann (Mahaffie) Hanich, passed tragically in July, 1964.

In 1957, Ted moved to a ranch in Dunning and along with his brother continued their partnership in agri-business.  Ted was a cattle rancher and raised calves while Bob grew corn and ran the feedlot operations.  The Hanich Brothers partnership was mutually beneficial.

Ted never met a stranger and loved to talk about cows and always knew the current prices of cattle, tractors, or corn.  His beloved horse named John was his favorite and he often told stories about how that horse would stand still anywhere he dropped the reins and wait for him to return.  

On Oct. 16, 1966, he married Glenna LouRae Tunnell at the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton.  He and LouRae have been married for 53 years.

Ted was a member of Open Bible Church, participating in all aspects of the church, including being a Sunday school teacher and serving on the church board.  He was a devout Christian, an honest man, and he loved to read the Bible.  He loved to sing and often picked out his favorite songs for church.

Ted and LouRae sold the Hanich Ranch in 2008 and retired in Dunning.

Survivors include his wife, LouRae Hanich of Dunning; sister-in-law Geniece (Arlan) Helmick of Broken Bow; nieces Joni Alexia, Holly Helmick and Kerry Helmick; nephew and family Kurt (Julie) Tunnell; and nephew, Dennis Rosenblad.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Ruth Rosenblad and Roberta Hanich; brother Bob Hanich; first wife Barbara Hanich; brother-in-law and wife Adair (MaryEllen) Tunnell; and his nephew Kurtis Tunnell.

Online condolences may be shared at www.govierbrothers.com

Graveside services will be at McCain Cemetery near Stapleton Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:30 am with the Rev. Mark Sievering of Dunning officiating.Burial will be in the McCain Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Blaine County Area Foundation.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.
We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
McCain Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Frank Fleecs
Friend
August 2, 2020
I always remember Ted as a charismatic, loving Christian man.He could light up a room with his presence or a conversation with his insight. LuRae and family you're in my prayers today. God's blessings and His comfort be with you.
Barry Bowen
Friend
August 2, 2020
Saddened to see that Mr. Hanich had died. May God hold each of you in His Loving arms and comfort you.
Mary Johnson (McCarty) Yahn
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
Our love and prayers to this wonderful family. Ted was an honorable Christian man. Fond memories of him and Lorraine growing up in the Sandhills ♥
Sarah Garrison
Friend
August 1, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy and Prayers for this wonderful man.
I will always remember the stories and lessons learned, will aways regret not getting back to Dunning with the kids Just so they could see what a kind and wonderful human he was. I was always in amazement on how He lived life to the fullest and still down to earth. What a wonderful Testament To God, Man And Life.... Will be Missed
Rod Menkens
Friend
August 1, 2020
He was a great guy. He knew how to cheer people up. I miss his stories and spending time out at his ranch. He is missed.
Sarah Fieldgrove-Bors
Friend
July 31, 2020
From the time I was 14 I worked for my cousins Ted and Bob and they taught me so many valuable lessons. I learned how to grow up and become successful. I will miss my visits with Ted. May he Rest In Peace.
Herb Hanich
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved