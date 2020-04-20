|
Tom Fetherston, formerly of Anselmo, Neb. passed away in Lincoln April 15, 2020.
Tom had lived the last few years in Lincoln to be closer to his daughter, Shelley, but his heart always remained in Anselmo and the Sandhills area. He loved quizzing people he met to see if they knew where Anselmo or even the Sandhills were located. If they didn't, he was more than happy to offer a quick geography and history lesson. However, if they did know, Tom considered them a friend right then and there.
He never met a stranger who he couldn't talk to. He enjoyed being with people both young and old. He also enjoyed sharing his dry sense of humor with all.
Tom was born Thomas Edward Fetherston on July 28, 1933 to William and Evelyn (Schlund) Fetherston in Dunning.
After the death of his father, he moved to Anselmo and attended elementary school. He graduated from Anselmo High School in 1952.
Tom served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1960. Even though he only shared a few details from his time in Korea, he was a proud combat veteran.
He married Delores Dickey at St. Anselm's Catholic Church on Feb. 20, 1960. They had one daughter, Shelley. They made their home in Anselmo for 58 years.
Tom worked on the railroad first and later for Becton Dickinson. He worked at Becton Dickinson for 36 years before retiring in 1999.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; wife Delores; sisters Emily and Alice; brother Donald; half-sisters Lydia Mae, Wilma and Frances.
He leaves behind one daughter, Shelley Wilson (Kurt) of Lincoln; grandson Seth Wilson of Lincoln; granddaughter Abby Perry (Brandon) and great-granddaughter Olivia of Charlottesville, Va.; brother and sister-in-laws Gene Dickey (Ardyce) of Cozad, Wanda Nielsen (Greg) of Valentine and Marie Dickey of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current social restrictions, services are pending and will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. As we cannot meet now to celebrate Tom's life, please take a minute to say a prayer on his behalf.
Condolences may be left online at www.govierbrothers.com or mailed to 5100 S. Bennington Place, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 23, 2020