1/1
Timothy P. Ryan
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy P. Ryan, 71, of Ravenna, Neb., formerly of Grand Island died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Ravenna after a long struggle with Huntington's Disease.

Tim was born June 21, 1949, in Broken Bow. He was the son of John and Eleanor (VanDyke) Ryan. He grew up in Broken Bow, attending school there before moving to Grand Island. Tim entered the Army on July 28, 1969, serving until his honorable discharge on April 23, 1971.

He returned to Grand Island working electrical line construction for Schmader Electric. Tim married Cynthia A. (Potter) Landholm in 1989 in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island.

Tim continued working until health issues prevented him from doing so. He was a resident at Good Samaritan – Ravenna since 2004. Cynthia died July 11, 2019.

Tim loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and nature.

He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Burns of North Platte; step-children Todd (Jamie) Landholm of Papillion, Shannon (Christy) Landholm of Rockville and Heather (Mark) Goering of Grand Island.

Others left to cherish his memory include his grandson Shawn Burns; step-grandchildren Hannah McVay, Brittney Landholm, Jake Goering, Ashley Nemec and Roger Nemec III; step-great-grandchildren Aubrielle Landholm, Brexlee Landholm and Axton Chrise.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents John and Eleanor Ryan; wife Cynthia Ryan; brothers John T. Ryan, Ronald Ryan and Danny Ryan; and sister Marlene Cliffords.

Tim's wishes were to be cremated. His life will be celebrated Monday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel, Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed and a mask will be required. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, 9300 E. 29th St. N, Suite 350, Wichita, KS 67226. Curran Funeral Chapel of Grand Island is assisting the family. A guest book at can be signed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 10 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-8862
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved