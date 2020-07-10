Timothy P. Ryan, 71, of Ravenna, Neb., formerly of Grand Island died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Ravenna after a long struggle with Huntington's Disease.
Tim was born June 21, 1949, in Broken Bow. He was the son of John and Eleanor (VanDyke) Ryan. He grew up in Broken Bow, attending school there before moving to Grand Island. Tim entered the Army on July 28, 1969, serving until his honorable discharge on April 23, 1971.
He returned to Grand Island working electrical line construction for Schmader Electric. Tim married Cynthia A. (Potter) Landholm in 1989 in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island.
Tim continued working until health issues prevented him from doing so. He was a resident at Good Samaritan – Ravenna since 2004. Cynthia died July 11, 2019.
Tim loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and nature.
He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Burns of North Platte; step-children Todd (Jamie) Landholm of Papillion, Shannon (Christy) Landholm of Rockville and Heather (Mark) Goering of Grand Island.
Others left to cherish his memory include his grandson Shawn Burns; step-grandchildren Hannah McVay, Brittney Landholm, Jake Goering, Ashley Nemec and Roger Nemec III; step-great-grandchildren Aubrielle Landholm, Brexlee Landholm and Axton Chrise.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents John and Eleanor Ryan; wife Cynthia Ryan; brothers John T. Ryan, Ronald Ryan and Danny Ryan; and sister Marlene Cliffords.
Tim's wishes were to be cremated. His life will be celebrated Monday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel, Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed and a mask will be required. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, 9300 E. 29th St. N, Suite 350, Wichita, KS 67226. Curran Funeral Chapel of Grand Island is assisting the family. A guest book at can be signed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com.