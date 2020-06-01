Tina Denise (Wolf) Glendy, 61, of WaKeeney, Kan. passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born July 6, 1958 in Hill City, Kan. to Anita June (Goff) and David Francis Wolf.
Tina married Glen Newell and together they had three children.
She was later united in marriage to Paul Glendy on Dec. 2, 1994. They were married for 25 years.
Tina was a devout member of the Ogallah Christian Church. She and her husband were directors and she was cook at Cedar Bluff Christian Service Camp from 2000 to 2003. She enjoyed attending church activities, serving elderly members of the community and visiting local nursing homes, cooking, and crocheting.
Tina will be best remembered for singing and playing guitar, and her love of her family and her grandchildren.
Tina is survived by her husband; mother Anita Desbien; sons Derik Newell and Darin Newell; daughter Amber (Curt) Wagner; stepsons Adam (Wendy) Glendy and David (Tara) Glendy; stepdaughter Leah (Jeremy) Jech; seventeen grandchildren; brothers Terry Wolf, Rick (Joyce) Scott and Dan (Marti) Scott; sisters Lorene (Gary) Wetzel, Deb Scott and Linda (Roger) Clark.
She was preceded in death by her father David Wolf and stepfather Elmond Scott.
A family-hosted memorial service will be Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Ogallah Christian Church, Ogallah, Kan. with Pastor Shelby Crawford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice Services, Inc. Donations to the organization may be sent care of Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N. 12th St. WaKeeney, KS 67672.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.schmittfuneral.com.
