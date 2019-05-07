Trevor John Kurtzhals, 29, of Lexington, Neb., passed away Saturday, May, 4, 2019 in Broken Bow during a training exercise with Nebraska Army National Guard.



Trevor was born Feb. 7, 1990 in Ord to Terry and Catherine (Achen) Kurtzhals. He attended school in Loup City and graduated from Loup City High school with the class of 2008. After high school he enlisted in the Nebraska Army National Guard. He proudly served his country for over eleven years and had been deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.



At the time of his death he was a Staff Sargent with the 1075th Transportation Company.



In April of 2014 he moved to Lexington where he began his employment at Platte Valley Auto Mart. On Sept. 12, 2015 he was united in marriage to Abigail Booth in Lexington. Three children were blessed to this marriage, Skylar, Swayzee and Cutler, the loves of his life.



Trevor loved spending time with his children and family. He loved being at the lake, working in the yard, fishing, traveling, Nebraska Football and driving his beloved Trooper - anything with a motor was at the top of his list.



Trevor's three focuses in his life were his family and friends, the military and selling cars. He gave each of them every part of who he was. Trevor met everyone with a smile, a sense of confidence and love. He didn't know a stranger to this world and made time for everyone. He loved people to an unmeasurable amount and was on this Earth to serve. For his family, customers and his country, he did just that - serve. He was always around to "shoot the breeze" and have a drink. He was the light in so many lives and one of a kind. His death has left a void in the lives of all who knew him-that will never be filled.



Survivors include his wife Abby, two sons Skylar and Cutler and his daughter Swayzee, all of Lexington; his father Terry of Lincoln; his mother Cathy and husband Kim Dorsey of Loup City; three brothers Thomas of Kearney, Gary of Fort Irwin, Calif. and twin brother Travis and wife Paige of Loup City; two sisters Christina and husband Josh Martin of Farwell and Julie and husband Jae Lee of Aurora, Colo.; step brothers Mclain and wife Holly Doresy of Eagle and Jad and wife Whittney Dorsey of Lincoln; his mother and father-in-law Todd and Kim Booth of Kearney; step-grandmother Georgie Dorsey of Loup City; sister-in-law Emilee and husband Michael Voss of Overton; and brother-in-law, Brendan Booth of Kearney. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Leslee and Brennan Seitsinger, Kohl Kurtzhals, Kaily Kurtzhals, Rorik Kurtzhals, Jacob, Liliana and Elena Lee, Lillee and Graycee Voss, extended family and many friends.



Trevor was preceded in death by his grandparents and a step-sister Gina Dorsey.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington with Pastor John Shields and Mr. Mike Millican, officiating.



Interment with Military Honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.



Memorials are suggested to the family for his children's education.



Published in Custer County Chief on May 16, 2019