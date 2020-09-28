Ty Lane Milleson, affectionately known as Timmy, was born Dec. 8, 1997 in Broken Bow, Neb.
Ty was ornery from the day he was born but brought light to everyone around him. He was 100 percent boy; and cows, horses and tractors were everything to him. Ty could not stand to be inside or sit still. He was the most active and amazing child. Everything he set his mind to he did and did well.
Ty started rodeoing at the age of three and it did not take long for rodeo to consume his life. Over his short time on this earth, Ty won well over 80 belt buckles all over Nebraska and surrounding states. While junior rodeoing, he won buckles in every town he ever competed in, other than North Platte. North Platte has always been the elusive rodeo for the Milleson family, as they won more reserve breast collars than anyone could imagine just from that town.
When Ty was a seventh grader, he made the National Junior High Finals in Gallup, N.M. in Team Roping. Once in high school, he was Rookie of the Year his freshman year in the NHSRA. His junior year he was the state champion tie down roper and competed at nationals in Rock Springs, Wyo. His senior year he was the runner-up steer wrestler and tie down roper and competed in Gillette, Wyo. for nationals that year. Ty was so loved he had his entire family in attendance at nationals, including all six grandparents.
Ty graduated from Sandhills High School in Dunning in 2016. After high school Ty continued his rodeo career in college where he competed in the Central Rocky Mountain Region in tie down, steer wrestling and team roping. While on NJC's rodeo team Ty had even more success with his passion, winning Casper and Lamar's rodeos in tie down.
Ty graduated from Northeastern Jr College in Sterling, Colo. with a degree in Agri-Business in 2018. After graduation Ty moved back home to the ranch to pursue his dream of running the ranch. In high school and through the time of his death Ty also competed at NSRA, M-SRA, and PRCA rodeos. His dream was to one day make it to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and everyone was waiting to go watch him there!
Ty was the kind of person that was good at anything he tried, and boy did he try A LOT. In his 22 years, he became extremely involved in his church, auctioneering, was a self-taught farrier and a great horse trainer. He attended the Sandhills Community Church in Dunning and went every Sunday that he was home. Ty had become very devoted to his faith in God.
In February 2019, Ty attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering to become a better auctioneer. Anyone that knew Ty well knows that he would constantly sell anything or anyone that was near him. Just this last year he had gotten the opportunity to auction at both Burwell and Bassett sale barns.
He watched farriers trim and shoe horses for years and decided it was something he wanted to learn how to do…and that he did. In the last few years Ty had numerous horses come and go on the ranch. He started out training horses for others and in the last year had decided to start buying his own, training them and then selling them. He was so proud of all the horses he had begun to put his T Y brand on.
Ty was also an avid hunter. Deer hunting was his favorite and he enjoyed the thrill and plan of each hunt. His parents' house is full of his mounts. He had even taken theirs down to make room for his. On the evening of the accident he had been dove hunting with the love of his life and great friends. On top of all of these activities, Ty also joined Brewster's volunteer fire department in 2019.
He also enjoyed competing in the occasional ranch bronc riding, winning the first one he ever competed at in Dunning in 2019. Ty had also just started to build up his cow herd and was extremely proud of each and every one of his cows. He became an amateur photographer when it came to his cows!
Ty had big dreams and big plans. His mind was constantly spinning on how he could make the ranch and the cow herd better. He was a hard worker and never stopped. Sun up to sun down, he was working. When he wasn't working he was thinking of working.
In 2018, Ty attended the Comstock Windmill Festival with his best friend JT. JT was accompanied by his girlfriend Brittni who brought her college roommate. This was the night Ty and Shelby met. After Shelby's father passed away, Ty was a great constant in Shelby's life and finally asked her to be his girlfriend in September.
In December of 2019 on Ty's birthday he asked Shelby to marry him, and they were wed the following August. Ty and Shelby had such a miniscule amount of time together, but it was very obvious from the beginning that they were made for each other. You have never seen two people more perfect together, they were set to have a wonderful life.
Ty was notorious for giving everyone a nickname. Not many people did Ty call by their true given name. If you were called something different, know you were truly loved by Ty. Ty was the type of person everyone enjoyed being around, there was just something about him. He was cute and knew it,; he was polite, helpful and hardworking, the type of person everyone enjoyed being around. Life was never dull with Ty around. He worked hard, and played hard. You always came away from time spent with Ty with a smile on your face.
Ty loved life, and lived it to its fullest. He enjoyed spending time with friends and encouraged everyone to follow God and chase their dreams. So if you do anything, Live Life Like Ty. Enjoy life, be a good person, support family and friends and trust in the Lord.
Ty was proceeded in death by his Uncle Byron Milleson; grandfather Junior (Benjamin Franklin) Milleson; and father-in-law Craig Wolever.
He is survived by his wife Shelby; parents Ryan and Michelle (Conard) aka Jim and Marge; sisters Chantelle and Shaylee aka Lonnie; grandma Marlene (Saner) Milleson; grandparents Arden and Jeanne (Harsh) Rosenberger; grandparents Carol and Linda (Douglass) Conard; aunt Lishia (Dennis) Chambers; aunt Vonda (Todd) Heath; uncle Chad Conard; mother-in-law Kim Wolever, sisters-in-law, Raelene (Kevin) Massey, Tressa (Bradley) Bass and Amber Wolever; nephews Adler and Barrett Massey; niece Joby Bass; and many cousins and great friends.
Memorials are suggested to Sandhills Community Church or the family is trying to come up with a rodeo memorial of sorts in honor of Ty, which specifics have yet to be decided.
Funeral service were Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Sandhill High School Gymnasium in Dunning with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. The service was livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com
Burial followed in the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum. Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to service time at the Sandhills High School Gym in Dunning
Govier Brothers Mortuary were in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com
