To Michelle, Ryan, Chantelle, Shaylee and all of Ty's family and friends. I cannot imagine how you must be feeling at this most difficult time. We had the pleasure of watching Ty in the rodeo arena many times. He was always smiling and polite to young and old. We cheered him on when he was struggling and were so happy for him when he won and became a very good roper. We definitely consider the whole Milleson family as one of our own rodeo family and friends. It does not seem fair that someone so young, talented and full of life should be taken from us. God does work in mysterious ways and pray that it gives you comfort to know that Ty was a devoted Christian. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers.

Richard and Ilow Meinecke

Friend