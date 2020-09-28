1/1
Ty Lane Milleson
1997 - 2020
{ "" }
Ty Lane Milleson, affectionately known as Timmy, was born Dec. 8, 1997 in Broken Bow, Neb.

Ty was ornery from the day he was born but brought light to everyone around him. He was 100 percent boy; and cows, horses and tractors were everything to him. Ty could not stand to be inside or sit still. He was the most active and amazing child. Everything he set his mind to he did and did well.

Ty started rodeoing at the age of three and it did not take long for rodeo to consume his life. Over his short time on this earth, Ty won well over 80 belt buckles all over Nebraska and surrounding states. While junior rodeoing, he won buckles in every town he ever competed in, other than North Platte. North Platte has always been the elusive rodeo for the Milleson family, as they won more reserve breast collars than anyone could imagine just from that town.

When Ty was a seventh grader, he made the National Junior High Finals in Gallup, N.M. in Team Roping. Once in high school, he was Rookie of the Year his freshman year in the NHSRA. His junior year he was the state champion tie down roper and competed at nationals in Rock Springs, Wyo. His senior year he was the runner-up steer wrestler and tie down roper and competed in Gillette, Wyo. for nationals that year. Ty was so loved he had his entire family in attendance at nationals, including all six grandparents.

Ty graduated from Sandhills High School in Dunning in 2016. After high school Ty continued his rodeo career in college where he competed in the Central Rocky Mountain Region in tie down, steer wrestling and team roping. While on NJC's rodeo team Ty had even more success with his passion, winning Casper and Lamar's rodeos in tie down.

Ty graduated from Northeastern Jr College in Sterling, Colo. with a degree in Agri-Business in 2018. After graduation Ty moved back home to the ranch to pursue his dream of running the ranch. In high school and through the time of his death Ty also competed at NSRA, M-SRA, and PRCA rodeos. His dream was to one day make it to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and everyone was waiting to go watch him there!

Ty was the kind of person that was good at anything he tried, and boy did he try A LOT. In his 22 years, he became extremely involved in his church, auctioneering, was a self-taught farrier and a great horse trainer. He attended the Sandhills Community Church in Dunning and went every Sunday that he was home. Ty had become very devoted to his faith in God.

In February 2019, Ty attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering to become a better auctioneer. Anyone that knew Ty well knows that he would constantly sell anything or anyone that was near him. Just this last year he had gotten the opportunity to auction at both Burwell and Bassett sale barns.

He watched farriers trim and shoe horses for years and decided it was something he wanted to learn how to do…and that he did. In the last few years Ty had numerous horses come and go on the ranch. He started out training horses for others and in the last year had decided to start buying his own, training them and then selling them. He was so proud of all the horses he had begun to put his T Y brand on.

Ty was also an avid hunter. Deer hunting was his favorite and he enjoyed the thrill and plan of each hunt. His parents' house is full of his mounts. He had even taken theirs down to make room for his. On the evening of the accident he had been dove hunting with the love of his life and great friends. On top of all of these activities, Ty also joined Brewster's volunteer fire department in 2019.
He also enjoyed competing in the occasional ranch bronc riding, winning the first one he ever competed at in Dunning in 2019. Ty had also just started to build up his cow herd and was extremely proud of each and every one of his cows. He became an amateur photographer when it came to his cows!

Ty had big dreams and big plans. His mind was constantly spinning on how he could make the ranch and the cow herd better. He was a hard worker and never stopped. Sun up to sun down, he was working. When he wasn't working he was thinking of working.

In 2018, Ty attended the Comstock Windmill Festival with his best friend JT. JT was accompanied by his girlfriend Brittni who brought her college roommate. This was the night Ty and Shelby met. After Shelby's father passed away, Ty was a great constant in Shelby's life and finally asked her to be his girlfriend in September.

In December of 2019 on Ty's birthday he asked Shelby to marry him, and they were wed the following August. Ty and Shelby had such a miniscule amount of time together, but it was very obvious from the beginning that they were made for each other. You have never seen two people more perfect together, they were set to have a wonderful life.

Ty was notorious for giving everyone a nickname. Not many people did Ty call by their true given name. If you were called something different, know you were truly loved by Ty. Ty was the type of person everyone enjoyed being around, there was just something about him. He was cute and knew it,; he was polite, helpful and hardworking, the type of person everyone enjoyed being around. Life was never dull with Ty around. He worked hard, and played hard. You always came away from time spent with Ty with a smile on your face.

Ty loved life, and lived it to its fullest. He enjoyed spending time with friends and encouraged everyone to follow God and chase their dreams. So if you do anything, Live Life Like Ty. Enjoy life, be a good person, support family and friends and trust in the Lord.

Ty was proceeded in death by his Uncle Byron Milleson; grandfather Junior (Benjamin Franklin) Milleson; and father-in-law Craig Wolever.

He is survived by his wife Shelby; parents Ryan and Michelle (Conard) aka Jim and Marge; sisters Chantelle and Shaylee aka Lonnie; grandma Marlene (Saner) Milleson; grandparents Arden and Jeanne (Harsh) Rosenberger; grandparents Carol and Linda (Douglass) Conard; aunt Lishia (Dennis) Chambers; aunt Vonda (Todd) Heath; uncle Chad Conard; mother-in-law Kim Wolever, sisters-in-law, Raelene (Kevin) Massey, Tressa (Bradley) Bass and Amber Wolever; nephews Adler and Barrett Massey; niece Joby Bass; and many cousins and great friends.

Memorials are suggested to Sandhills Community Church or the family is trying to come up with a rodeo memorial of sorts in honor of Ty, which specifics have yet to be decided.

Ty Lane Milleson, 22, of Dunning passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 near Dunning from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Funeral service were Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Sandhill High School Gymnasium in Dunning with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. The service was livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com Burial followed in the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum. Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to service time at the Sandhills High School Gym in Dunning

Govier Brothers Mortuary were in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com for words of encouragement or remembrance.

Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
Thoughts and prayers continue for you all.
deb watson
Family
September 27, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with all of you. Ty certainly made a huge, wonderful, loving impression on everyone lucky enough to have met him. May god be with you. Sending big, strong hugs your way!
Jerriann Dalman
Family
September 27, 2020
A very nice service, our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Wilde Family
Friend
September 27, 2020
You will surely be missed by your family and friends. You have left behind a beautiful wife and all the family that loves you so. It was just too soon!
Diane Pendleton
Family
September 27, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Ty and Shelby's family. There just aren't any words to convey the pain we share with you.
Roxanne Hernandez
Family
September 27, 2020
Sending love and prayers to Ty, Shelby and the rest of the family from Jill, Bob, Haley, Makenzie, and Bev
Haley Steele
Family
September 27, 2020
Last summer while visiting my family of Wolever’s in Colorado, I went to dinner with Kim and Shelby. When I asked Shelby to tell me about her fella, her face lit up and she said, “He’s the one, Dianne.” She told me when they met, how much he had helped her through her grief, all about his cowboy lifestyle, auctioneering and rodeoing. She also said, “I’m in love with him.” I wish I could have known him, but almost feel like I do. He was a very special young man.

Praying every day for your family to find strength, hope, peace and joy as you remember Ty and thank God for giving him to you for a short time.

Duanne Littlefield
Family
September 27, 2020
Ty will truly be missed by all those who knew him. He was such a hard worker and good guy all around. We are so sorry we aren't able to attend the funeral in person, but we think about you all every day and pray for Shelby's recovery!
Amber Bryant
Family
September 26, 2020
Never met ty or Shelby
But I'm sorry for your loss..
tina roe
Friend
September 26, 2020
My condolences to all of Ty's family. May you feel Gods loving and comforting arms wrapped around each of you during this sad time in your life. May God Bless you all. Marilyn from Mississippi
Marilyn Little
September 26, 2020
David Copp
September 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family and prayers for Shelby's recovery. Ty was a great young man, hold on to all the Great Memories. He was a very special young man. He will be greatly missed. REST in Peace Ty!!
Tina Naughtin
Friend
September 26, 2020
I know Ty a little bit. I finished my senior year with him. He was the most caring guy I knew. He was too young to be taken already. My thoughts and prayers go out to this amazing family. I’m so so so sorry for your loss!
Maddy Godek
Friend
September 25, 2020
I did not know Ty, but he sounds like an amazing young man. I am a 1st cousin to Sharon Wolover. I am so sorry this tragedy happened. I am sure they would have had an incredible life together. I also pray that Shelby recovers completly and with prayers and love of our lord she will be able to cope with her untimely loss of Ty. Both families will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Connie Rogers
Family
September 25, 2020
To Michelle, Ryan, Chantelle, Shaylee and all of Ty's family and friends. I cannot imagine how you must be feeling at this most difficult time. We had the pleasure of watching Ty in the rodeo arena many times. He was always smiling and polite to young and old. We cheered him on when he was struggling and were so happy for him when he won and became a very good roper. We definitely consider the whole Milleson family as one of our own rodeo family and friends. It does not seem fair that someone so young, talented and full of life should be taken from us. God does work in mysterious ways and pray that it gives you comfort to know that Ty was a devoted Christian. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers.
Richard and Ilow Meinecke
Friend
September 24, 2020
I’ll never forget the young man who grew up in the rodeo arena, alongside my children and so many others. He was so talented. Always smiling. So many of us were the spectators cheering on each contestant in the arena. But, after so many years, those kids kind of just get “adopted” by every parent in attendance. When we moved, my kids found themselves playing on the same team as the Milleson kids. No longer just a rodeo contestant, but a teammate. I didn’t know Ty well. But for a young man who has just “always been there”, I’ll miss him.

“This Is Where The Cowboy Rides Away” to find his Angel Wings and that rodeo in Heaven.

May his wife and all of his family find peace with every sunrise and sunset.

Julie Hesseltine
Julie Hesseltine
Friend
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Shelby and all of Ty's family & friends.
Karen Herbst
September 23, 2020
We are sorry to hear of your loss of Ty. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May you find strength and comfort in the Lord. Larry & Tami Zobel
Larry & Tami Zobel
September 22, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of the tragic loss of Ty. He was always such a nice polite young man at the High School Rodeos and he will be remembered by so many. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Our prayers will continue to be with his beautiful wife also. Cherish the many great and fun memories that you all have.
Dave & Trudy Saults & Family
September 22, 2020
Justin Ryman
September 21, 2020
David Copp
September 21, 2020
My words will never be enough to express the sorrow I feel for your loss. Reading through everyone's memories, and the many photos, his Milleson smile, his Conard humor and the joy he spread will never be forgotten. You and yours will always be in my heart and prayers.
Katy Keller Lautzenhiser
Friend
September 21, 2020
My heart just aches for the families and friends of Ty and Shelby. May your wonderful memories of Ty help you through this most difficult time. Gone way too soon, but never forgotten. I guess God needed an Angel.
Patti Barnes
Acquaintance
