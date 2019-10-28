|
|
VeLeta "Elaine" Olson, 81, of Anselmo, Neb., died Oct. 24, 2019 at her home near Victoria Springs Park.
Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery. A visitation will be Sunday from 1-5:30 p.m.with family greeting friends from 4-5:30 p.m.at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Merna Ambulance or the Merna United Methodist Church.
Elaine was born Dec. 26, 1937 at Arcadia to Leonard and Alice (Lowder) Brassier. She started kindergarten at the young age of 4 so her sister wouldn't have to walk to the schoolhouse alone. She moved with her family to Ansley and then eventually to Broken Bow.
Elaine graduated high school from Broken Bow Senior High in 1955. Immediately following high school graduation, Elaine caught a train to Little Rock, Ark. to marry her sweetheart Marion "Pooch" Olson on June 24, 1955.
After Marion completed his service in the Army, they moved back to Nebraska to start up their farm near Victoria Springs. They were blessed with four daughters.
Elaine spent many years gardening, cooking extravagant meals for her family and the farm hands and sewing, and she was never afraid to put on her boots and get a little dirty irrigating, working the cattle and calving.
Despite her busy schedule, she always made time for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Elaine loved a good old fashioned picnic and looked for any excuse to get the family together. She filled much of her free time attending her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events.
She never missed an opportunity to welcome anyone and everyone into her home for a meal, dessert or just a glass of tea. Elaine was a proud member of the Merna United Methodist Church and the New Helena Country Club and looked forward to getting together with her dear friends.
Anyone that knew Elaine would describe her as a sweet, selfless, kind and compassionate individual who was not afraid to offer up a little sass and spunk, which is evidenced by her seven namesakes. Elaine definitely left a lasting mark on this world and will be dearly missed.
Elaine is survived by her daughters Deborah (Ron) Miller of Merna, Judy (Mike) Farritor of Broken Bow, Janie (Tom) Christen of Anselmo and Julie Olson of Hastings; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a sister Lola Jean Coleman of Scottsbluff.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and four sisters.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 31, 2019