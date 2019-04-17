Velma "Vickie" Roselle Grint, 82, a resident of Sargent, Neb. died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Jennie M, Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. She had been residing at Quality Senior Villages in Broken Bow for the past three years.



Vickie was born Feb. 4, 1937 in Los Angeles, Calif. Vickie was the only child born to Claude Dunbar and Armine Elizabeth (Witham) Croft. As a young girl, Vickie attended elementary school, middle school and graduated from Mark Keppel High School class of 1955 in Alhambra, Calif.



Vickie met Garold (Gary) Grint at a dance in Oceanside, Calif. just three weeks before he was sent overseas. Vickie corresponded with Gary throughout the year he spent stationed in South Korea with US Marine Corps.



They were married Feb. 11, 1955 and made their home in La Puente and Hacienda Heights, Calif. Gary and Vickie had four children: Gary Douglas, Kathleen Denise, Gail Diane and Glenn Neil.



Vickie was a stay at home mother. She enjoyed taking her kids to the beach during summer, being a Den mother, camping with family and good friends and summer vacations to Washington State and Nebraska to visit parents and other family members. Vickie was a member of the Hacienda Heights Junior Women's Club for many years and active with school PTA. Vickie and Gary moved to Sargent in August, 1976.



While in Sargent Vickie was active in the East of Sargent Extension Club, Rebekah Lodge in Sargent and the United Methodist Women. Her hobbies included bowling and playing cards. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, collecting amber glassware and angels. She worked at the Forget-Me-Not Shoppe, Sargent Nursing Home, Sargent District Hospital and The Little Log Company.



Vickie and Gary had enjoyed Arizona in the winter from 2003 to 2010 as well as camping at the Calamus Lake in the summer time with friends. They also traveled to Hawaii and Alaska with three of Gary's brothers and their wives. Vickie enjoyed spending time with her nine grandchildren, their spouses and her ten great-grandchildren.



Survivors include two sons Gary Grint of Huntington Beach, Calif. and Glenn Grint of Coos Bay, Oregon; two daughters Kathleen Wilson and Gail Slagle both of Sargent; nine grandchildren Megan Grint, Brandi Walent (Jeff), Dustin Wilson (Holly), Hayley Castaneda, John Slagle (Tanya), Abbey Cron (Barton), Jeff Slagle, Tristin Grint and Sierra Grint; ten great-grandchildren Rayven and Rikki Offerdahl-Walent, Jenna and Hunter Wilson, Macyn and Ellisyn Cron, Shae and Annie Castaneda and Kya and Paden Slagle.



Vickie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Gary; son-in-law John Slagle; and half-brother Lee Bince.



Vickie will be missed by many and remembered with a lot of love.



Memorial services will be Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sargent with Pastor Stefanie Hayes officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sargent. Memorial are suggested to the families choice.



Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary