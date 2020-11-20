1/1
Verna "Elaine" (Hayes) Hanshew
1932 - 2020
Verna "Elaine" Hanshew, 88, was surrounded by her family when she passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Jennie M. Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.

Elaine was born May 2, 1932, to Vern and Louise (Kaelin) Hayes in Ansley. She was the fourth out of six children.

Elaine graduated from Ansley High School in 1950 and on May 13, 1950, married her high school sweetheart, Ronald G. Hanshew. The two just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Together they raised four children Ronald, Kathy, Debra and Annett.

In their early years they lived in many locations before making their permanent home in Ansley. Elaine was very active in her community, so well-known it was said that there was no one she did not know. She worked at the hotel in Ansley until the hotel closed. After that she went to work for Shada's IGA also in Ansley. In 1980, she was offered the opportunity to be the Director of the Prairie Pioneer Center in Broken Bow where she worked until she retired in 2001. She loved working with her seniors, making memories and taking annual bus trips.

After retirement, she enjoyed embroidering, canning and gardening. Canning became a family tradition which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She always looked forward to meeting "the girls" for coffee at the local coffee shop. She loved to play cards and was always up for a game of Pitch. She was an active member of the Helpful Homemakers Club and had a handsome collection of angel figurines and bells from all over the world.

She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and stayed busy following them in their extracurricular activities. Over time, she even followed them through Facebook, enjoying all their stories, adventures and especially photos. Having a big family meant that

Elaine always looked forward to the holidays, her favorite being Thanksgiving. It was the one holiday where all her children and grandchildren came up for a glorious feast and played cards, board games, shared laughter, stories, and love of family.

Elaine's passion was not only her children and grandchildren but she loved to bowl. She was a member of the National Bowling Association for 25 years. She spent many years traveling all over the United States bowling in different national bowling tournaments. She was eager to teach her grandchildren how to bowl and her grandchildren always looked forward to getting the free game tokens that she earned.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Louise Hayes; her sisters Zellamarie Stych and Pearl Plambeck; her brothers Larry and infant (unnamed); sisters-in-law, Sherry and Audrey Hayes; and brothers-in-law, Hank Stych, Wayne Plambeck, Dale Skeen and Dick Hanshew.

She is survived by husband Ronald; son Ron and Becky Hanshew of Scottsbluff; daughters Kathy Hanshew of Colorado Springs, Colo., Debra Brakeman of Kearney and Annett Hanshew of Minden; 15 grandchildren; 36 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A family service will be Monday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Mel Shepherd officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at 2:30 pm along with burial at the Ansley Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Prairie Pioneer Center or Ansley Fire and Rescue.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 1-5 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29, 2020.
