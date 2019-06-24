|
|
Vernnena Staab, 92, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley, Neb. The family will gather at the Ansley Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to greet friends and family.
Vernnena was born July 18, 1926 in Reeder, N.D. to Jacob and Anna (Fiske) Novstrup.
During the Depression the family moved to South Dakota and later to California. Vernnena attended school at various locations and graduated from Hollywood, Calif.
In 1944 Vernnena married Billie Rex Staab the son of Walter and Ada Staab. To this union three children were born Rex Merlin, Clo Eve and Jane. Billie Rex passed away in 1960.
Vernnena is survived by her children Rex, Clo Eve and Jane; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister Helen.
Vernnena is preceded in death by her husband Billie Rex; parents; and brother Harrold.
Published in Custer County Chief on June 27, 2019