Home

POWERED BY

Services
Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
For more information about
Vernnena Staab
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernnena Staab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernnena (Novstrup) Staab


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernnena (Novstrup) Staab Obituary
Vernnena Staab, 92, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley, Neb. The family will gather at the Ansley Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to greet friends and family.

Vernnena was born July 18, 1926 in Reeder, N.D. to Jacob and Anna (Fiske) Novstrup.

During the Depression the family moved to South Dakota and later to California. Vernnena attended school at various locations and graduated from Hollywood, Calif.

In 1944 Vernnena married Billie Rex Staab the son of Walter and Ada Staab. To this union three children were born Rex Merlin, Clo Eve and Jane. Billie Rex passed away in 1960.

Vernnena is survived by her children Rex, Clo Eve and Jane; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister Helen.

Vernnena is preceded in death by her husband Billie Rex; parents; and brother Harrold.
Published in Custer County Chief on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
Download Now