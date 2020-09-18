1/1
Vianne B. (Anderson) Anderson
1937 - 2020
Vianne B. Anderson, 82, of Kearney, Neb. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Country House Residence in Kearney.

Vianne was born Oct. 28, 1937 in Ansley to Walter and Alberta (Roach) Anderson. She was active in Campfire Girls, Jobs Daughters and she was a cheerleader during her school years.

Vianne was confirmed at the age of 12 in the Methodist Church in Ansley. She graduated from Ansley High School with the Class of 1956.

She married Melvin Dwayne Anderson on Oct. 15, 1960 in Scottsbluff. The couple lived in Arizona while Dwayne was serving in the military, at Scottsbluff and most of her life in Kearney.

Vianne was a very talented person and made and sold craft items through her home business. She worked at various jobs and for several years in the Kearney Public Schools system. Vianne was a very giving person and cared about others. She visited many people in nursing homes and care facilities and brought a lot of joy with her smile and kind words.

She served as Den Mother while her son, Tim, was in Cub Scouts.

In later years, she and her husband traveled to flea markets and sold antiques. They made many cherished friends during these travels and they became like family.

She attended the Presbyterian Church in Kearney.

Survivors include her husband Dwayne "Andy" Anderson of Kearney; son Tim Anderson of Kearney; one granddaughter; and several great grandchildren; uncle and wife Art "Babe" and Julie Roach of Kearney and their daughters Kelli Roach and Kathi Paulsen, both of Omaha and Sheri Wharton of Denver, and their families; nieces-in-law Marcia and her husband Wayne Hora of Stapleton and Marilyn and her husband Rex Crawford of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sons Danny and Donny Anderson; her father and mother-in-law Harold and Anna (Rosentreader) Anderson; sister-in-law Dorothy Maxine Montanye; and brother-in-law Clayton Montanye.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Vianne's life will be held at a later date.

The family requests cards and memories be sent to Horner, Lieske, McBride and Kuhl, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to the church of your choice.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 18 to Sep. 27, 2020.
