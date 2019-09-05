|
|
Vicki D. Bayne Fox Dorsey passed away Aug. 30, 2019 in Callaway, Neb.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Doris Bayne and siblings Calvin and Connie.
She is survived by her husband Alan Dorsey; son Shane (Kim) Fox and children Kaytlyne and Olivia; son Jason (Karessa) Fox and children; Jadin, Kellashandra Rose and Charles; son Brandon (Victoria) Fox and children Kalina, Jeremiah and Seraphina; daughter Kandida (David) Bresley and children Calvin and Taidum; brothers Roger, Harold and Kevin; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and family.
She will be laid to rest Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. in Lee Park in Arcadia.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 12, 2019