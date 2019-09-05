Home

POWERED BY

Services
Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
For more information about
Vicki Dorsey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki D. Fox (Bayne) Dorsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki D. Fox (Bayne) Dorsey Obituary
Vicki D. Bayne Fox Dorsey passed away Aug. 30, 2019 in Callaway, Neb.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Doris Bayne and siblings Calvin and Connie.

She is survived by her husband Alan Dorsey; son Shane (Kim) Fox and children Kaytlyne and Olivia; son Jason (Karessa) Fox and children; Jadin, Kellashandra Rose and Charles; son Brandon (Victoria) Fox and children Kalina, Jeremiah and Seraphina; daughter Kandida (David) Bresley and children Calvin and Taidum; brothers Roger, Harold and Kevin; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and family.

She will be laid to rest Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. in Lee Park in Arcadia.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
Download Now