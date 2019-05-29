Victor Joseph Powers, Jr. was born Jan. 16, 1947 in Burwell, Neb. to Victor and Helen (Poling) Powers. He was the eldest of six children.



Vic attended school at Burwell where he graduated in 1965. On May 4, 1966, Vic joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam as a flight line mechanic. He was honorably discharged on July 11, 1969, at the rank of Staff Sargent.



On September 5, 1970, Vic married Linda Chaney and had two children, Tina and Tony. Vic and Linda divorced in 1977.



Vic was a long-time employee of the Custer County Chief and the City of Broken Bow, until his early retirement due to a motorcycle accident in 1997.



Vic was a skilled photographer, enjoyed writing poems, short stories and loved music of all kinds. He was also an avid fisherman who enjoyed few things more than spending a day on the lake with rod and reel and friends or family.



Vic is survived by his mother Helen Brewer of Alda; his daughter Tina Nielsen and significant other Charlie Herman of Broken Bow; his son Tony of Lexington; sister Sharon (Steve) Arnold of Kearney; brother Bob (Diane) Brewer of Grand Island; and seven grandchildren.



Vic was preceded in death by his father Victor Sr.; stepfather Lett; brothers Jim, Thom and David; and longtime girlfriend Evelyn.



Memorial services will be Friday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Berean Bible City Campus (604 South H Street) in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts PMA officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Family will greet from 5-7 p.m.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on June 6, 2019