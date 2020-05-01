Violet "Vi" L. Eggleston, 92, of Oconto, Neb. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte.
Vi was born Sept. 14, 1927 on Walker Hill about a half mile north of her present home, to Clifford and Leota (Flint) Martin.
Her family made their home in the Sumner, Eddyville and Oconto area. She graduated from Oconto High School. After graduation Vi attended College in Kearney and received her teaching certificate. She later taught school in Lomax and Oconto.
On Dec. 31, 1947, Vi married Keith Eggleston in Oconto. Vi told the story many times of the terrible snowstorm that day and the wedding flowers froze on the train coming to Oconto. To this union two children were born Glenda and Dennis.
Vi's many hobbies were baking, sewing and bird watching. Everyone was treated to the most wonderful sweet rolls and cinnamon rolls among many other treats. She loved sewing shirts, quilts, and pillows for her family. Her love for the birds was very evident by the many bird feeders in her yard. She loved watching them, especially the cardinals.
Vi was a member of the Oconto United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
Vi leaves to mourn her daughter Glenda Thomas of Cozad; son Dennis (Connie) Eggleston of Oconto; one brother Roger (Sharon) Martin of Eddyville; sisters Bonnie Eggleston of Oconto and Darlene (Verlouis) Forster of Smithfield; brothers-in-law Roger (Bev) Casey of Friendswood, Texas, Lloyd (Sandy) Eggleston of Broken Bow and Chuck (Vicky) Eggleston of Gothenburg; sisters-in-law LaVonne (Gene) Oxford of Broken Bow, Loraine (Delbert) Rogers of Franklin, Judy (Maynard) Struempler of Oconto and Jane (Nick) Liakos of Lawrence, Kan.; four grandchildren Brad (Shawna) Thomas of Sumner, Kim (Micky) Linder of Cozad, Jayson (Dani) Eggleston of Oconto and Clint Eggleston of Hazard; and five great-grandchildren Kisha, Riggin, Riata, Colbie and Cooper.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents; husband Keith; grandson Colton; infant brother brother Clifford Martin, Jr.; sisters Beulah Eggleston, Ruth Magoon and Virginia Coryell; brothers-in-law Kenneth Eggleston, Donnie Eggleston, Jim Davis, Glen Eggleston, Virgil Coryell and Sid Magoon; and sisters-in-law Ella Mae Casey and Pearl Martin.
A family graveside service and burial will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oconto Cemetery in Oconto with Pastor Ryan Findley officiating. Memorials will be decided at a later date.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 1 to May 10, 2020.