Virginia M. Watts, 100, of Comstock, Neb. passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Valley County Health System in Ord.
Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Wescott Baptist Church in Comstock with Delmar Unruh officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Comstock Fire and Rescue. A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. till service time at the church.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Virginia was born west of Sargent on Sept. 17, 1919 to William Henry and Erma (Amos) Marsh. She married Orlie Watts in May of 1936 near Sargent.
Virginia and Orlie lived in Oconto where Orlie was the Superintendent and taught at Oconto Public School. From there they moved to Champaign, Ill. where Virginia worked at Steak N' Shake as a waitress. They then moved to Wichita Falls, Texas and Aurora, Colo. where she worked at the Fitzsimons Hospital with veterans. They spent a little time in Texas before moving to Shelton where Virginia and Orlie owned the IGA Grocery store.
They returned to Texas and lived for over 25 years before moving to Biloxi, Miss. In 1971, Virginia and Orlie moved to Comstock. Virginia worked as a cook at the Comstock Schools. She and Orlie enjoyed canning, gardening, crocheting, fishing, camping and going to the casino.
Virginia is survived by her son Gary Watts of Halton City, Texas; daughter Judy (Jack) Guthrie of Hurst, Texas; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Orlie; son Dennis; daughter Linda Kay; her parents; and brother Bill Marsh.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 24, 2019