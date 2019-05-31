Home

POWERED BY

Services
HOME FOR FUNERALS INC
1203 W Norfolk Avenue
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-3330
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
HOME FOR FUNERALS INC
1203 W Norfolk Avenue
Norfolk, NE 68701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
HOME FOR FUNERALS INC
1203 W Norfolk Avenue
Norfolk, NE 68701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Reisser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian (Trew) Reisser


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian (Trew) Reisser Obituary
Funeral services for Vivian Reisser, 88, of Norfolk, Neb. will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Home for Funerals, 1203 W Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Vivian died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Edgewood Healthcare in Norfolk.

Vivian was born March 1, 1931 to Leonard and Rose (Fortick) Trew in Cumro.

Vivian grew up in Cumro and graduated from Ansley High School.

She married Robert "Bob" Reisser on June 12, 1949 in Ansley. They made their home in Ansley, later moving to Broken Bow; Colby, Kans.; and Lexington. In 1966 they moved to Norfolk.

Vivian's family and home were her priority. She enjoyed gardening, visiting with her neighbors and going on cruises.

Vivian is survived by her four children Mark Reisser of Battle Creek, Bruce Reisser (Sally Jo) of Norfolk and Bobby Reisser (Wanda Crosier) of Norfolk, and Susan Reisser of Hooper; five grandchildren Luke Reisser, Angie (Chris) Collins, Devin Harlan, Lauren Harlan and Jennifer Reisser; three great-grandchildren Bode Reisser and Cooper and Zoey Collins; one reat great-grandchild Rhlynn Vivian Matter; brother Larry Trew of Chapman; and a sister Laraine St. John of Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob on October 31, 2007; four brothers Glenn, Wayne, Earl and Floyd Trew; and three sisters Bernice Peterson, Margurette Johnson and Evelyn Catlett.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com
Published in Custer County Chief on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now