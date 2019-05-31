Funeral services for Vivian Reisser, 88, of Norfolk, Neb. will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Home for Funerals, 1203 W Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Vivian died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Edgewood Healthcare in Norfolk.



Vivian was born March 1, 1931 to Leonard and Rose (Fortick) Trew in Cumro.



Vivian grew up in Cumro and graduated from Ansley High School.



She married Robert "Bob" Reisser on June 12, 1949 in Ansley. They made their home in Ansley, later moving to Broken Bow; Colby, Kans.; and Lexington. In 1966 they moved to Norfolk.



Vivian's family and home were her priority. She enjoyed gardening, visiting with her neighbors and going on cruises.



Vivian is survived by her four children Mark Reisser of Battle Creek, Bruce Reisser (Sally Jo) of Norfolk and Bobby Reisser (Wanda Crosier) of Norfolk, and Susan Reisser of Hooper; five grandchildren Luke Reisser, Angie (Chris) Collins, Devin Harlan, Lauren Harlan and Jennifer Reisser; three great-grandchildren Bode Reisser and Cooper and Zoey Collins; one reat great-grandchild Rhlynn Vivian Matter; brother Larry Trew of Chapman; and a sister Laraine St. John of Kearney.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob on October 31, 2007; four brothers Glenn, Wayne, Earl and Floyd Trew; and three sisters Bernice Peterson, Margurette Johnson and Evelyn Catlett.



Published in Custer County Chief on June 6, 2019