Walter Earl Griffith passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at his home in Broken Bow, Neb. while surrounded by family.
Walter, son of Cleon Sherman Griffith and Iva Katherine (Boyd) Griffith was born March 12, 1939 in the family home south of Broken Bow.
Walter attended country school until fourth grade when his family moved into town. He graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1957 and lived his entire life in Custer County.
Walter married Loretta Stewart on July 12, 1964 in Sargent. Less than a year later, Walter and Loretta both accepted Christ as their savior. They joined Broken Bow Berean Fundamental church and helped with the youth ministry for several years.
Walter and Loretta were blessed with five children - Ken, Mark, Tom, Stephen and Tricia. Little Stephen died at birth.
Walter supported his family in many ways over the years with jobs in construction, farm equipment sales, motorcycle sales and repair, farming and computer consulting. His biggest passion in life was his relationship with Christ and studying the Bible. He also enjoyed his 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Walter is survived by his wife Loretta; children Ken (Janet) Griffith of Callaway, Mark (Sonya) Griffith of Kearney, Tom (Heather) Griffith of Merna and Tricia (Jeff) Sabin of Lincoln; grandchildren Katherine (C.J.) Obradovich, Jacob (Megan) Griffith, Cody (Courtney) Griffith, Elizabeth Berck, Victoria Griffith, Josiah Griffith, Ethan (Elizabeth) Griffith, Jobeth (Brian) Winkelman, Jentry Griffith, Amanda Sabin and Nathan Sabin; brother Dillard Griffith; and sisters Gloria Triggs, Carol Jean Smith and Linda Widick.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; son Stephen; and sisters Arminda Griffith and Marilyn Fisher.
Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Tyce Jensen and Pastor Larry DeMoss officiating. Interment will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Gideon's, Asera Care or the Berean Bible Church Missions.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
