Wendell Darrell Conover, 80, of Lincoln, Neb., went home to be with Jesus on Sept. 1, 2020 while at home after a long battle with Parkinsons.
Wendell was born, as he put it, "at a very early age," on Aug. 23, 1940 to Wendell and Marian Conover at home in Ida County, Iowa.
He attended high school in Holstein, Iowa, where he participated in football, basketball, track and 4-H.
Wendell earned his B.S. degree in Social Studies and Physical Education at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, where he met and married his wife of 58 years, Marie Burdette. He taught and coached a couple of years in Missouri Valley and Blairsburg, Iowa.
Wendell received his Masters Degree in History from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
He taught history, drivers education and coached in Sargent, Neb. for ten years before becoming the first State Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) in 1978 where he served passionately for 26 years. He leaves behind a multitude of friends he made along the way.
Wendell enjoyed spending times with his family, supporting his children and grandchild in their goals and endeavors, hunting, fishing and oh, yah, don't forget homemade ice cream and pie!
Wendell is survived by his wife Marie (Burdette) Conover; son Tim and Linda (Olsen) Conover; daughter Wendy Pete; and grandchildren Brianne Conover, Ben Adams, Chris Adams and Brandon Pete; brothers and sisters Dorothy Johnston, Kay and Bill Major, Marion and Bonnie Conover, Kathy and Denny Grell; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Marian Conover; sister Shirley Rickard; and brother-in-law Johnny Johnston.
Services are Sept. 12 at Faith Bible Church in Lincoln with family visitation at 1 p.m. and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Live-streaming of the service will begin at 2 p.m. on the Facebook page of Faith Bible Church Lincoln.
Memorials are to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Aspen Cremation and Burial Services of Lincoln is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left online at aspenaftercare.com.