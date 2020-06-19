Wendell Russell, 89, of Chicopee, Mass., passed away peacefully at home Monday June 15, 2020. Born in Lincoln, Neb. in 1931 to Charley and Bertha Russell and raised in Ansley, Neb., he was a longtime Chicopee resident.
Wendell served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic for four years. For most of his career, he was a factory worker with Hart wool textile before it closed and retiring in 1989.
Wendell loved spending time outdoors, both shoveling and gardening, as well as attending tag sales, flea markets and riding his bicycle which is something he did up until the age of 89.
He is survived by his loving wife Marion (Beauregard) Russell of Chicopee, Mass.; his children Steven L. Russell of Belchertown, Mass., Claire Daudelin of Chicopee, Rhomas R. Croston of Chicopee, Charles Croston of Holyoke, Mass. and Henry Croston of Maine; twelve grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins of Broken Bow, Neb.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy (Manning) Russell; his daughter Debbie Florek in 2000; and his two brothers Donald and Alvin Russell.
A graveside service will be held for Wendell Monday, June 22 at at 12 p.mm at the Forestdale Cemetery on Cabot St. in Holyoke, Mass. There are no calling hours.
Brunelle Funeral Home of Chicopee is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wendell's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 19 to Jun. 28, 2020.