Wilda J. (Dunn) McCaslin
1926 - 2020
Wilda J. McCaslin, 93, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Wilda was born Sept. 9, 1926 at Overton, the daughter of Lloyd and Leta (Chesmore) Dunn.

She received her education at Kearney State College and was a country elementary school teacher until her marriage to Virgil McCaslin April 26, 1952 in Broken Bow. They farmed in the Broken Bow area until the untimely death of Virgil in 1974.

Wilda enjoyed being outdoors and working in the garden. She was a member of Methodist Church Guild.

Wilda is survived by four sons Virgil (Sue) of North Platte, Dean of Kearney, Kevin of Broken Bow and Keith of Kearney; one daughter Leta of Grand Island; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Floyd; sister-in-law Barbara; and lifetime friend Donna Mattox.

She was preceded in death by husband Virgil; parents Lloyd and Leta Dunn; sister and brother-in-law June (Dunn) and Joe Hladky; father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Dora McCaslin; brothers and sisters-in-law Morris and Pauline (McCaslin) Rama and Merle and Mary McCaslin.

Funeral service are Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 1-6 p.m. at at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

An online quest book can be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.

Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary want to remind people that no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.

Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
JUN
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 1, 2020
I'm so sorry for you loss. She was a wonderful person. Enjoyed the holiday gatherings with all of you.
Mitch Farritor
May 31, 2020
So Sorry for your loss ❤
Steve & Holly Payne
Friend
May 31, 2020
Virgil, Leta Rose, Dean, Keith, & Kevin: Wilda certainly touched many lives in her teaching career, being a dedicated farm wife, and raising her family. Cherish all the precious memories. Prayers for you during this difficult time.
Joe & Neva Mattox
Friend
May 31, 2020
We are very sorry about the passing of your Mother. She lived a long life and now her journey on earth is over. Her heavenly life and journey has just begun. With heartfelt friendship and sympathy, as you grieve your loss.
Roger and Bernie Zobel
Friend
May 30, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time! God Bless!
John & Amy Evans
Friend
