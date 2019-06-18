William "Bill" Christen, 67, formerly of Blair, Neb., passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence in Anselmo.



Funeral services were Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial was in the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, June 17, 2019, 5-7 p.m. with Rosary Wake Service at 7 p.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church.



Bill was born Nov. 25, 1951, to Richard and Kathleen (Condon) Christen in Alliance. He was the oldest of nine siblings, Peggy, Bobby, Alice, Rosemary, Paul, Matt, Jeanne and Mark.



Bill graduated from Anselmo-Merna High School. He studied at Conception Seminary College in Missouri. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Kearney State in Sociology. He carried his faith and service forward for many years through his teaching Sunday School and Catechism and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, becoming a Fourth Degree Knight.



Bill found a great joy in life and loved sharing this joy with those around him. He worked for many years at the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa where his uproarious laughter could be heard above all else.



Bill is survived by daughters Jennifer Christen of Omaha and Amy (Michael) Woodward of Walsall, England; granddaughters Penelope and Elizabeth; siblings, Peggy (John) Popp of Long Island, N.Y., Bob (Patricia) Christen of Holdrege, Rose Hemmingsen of Kearney, Paul (Cindy) Christen of Anselmo, Matt (Melba) Christen of Ravenna, Jeanne (Chris) Gentry of Hyannis and Mark (Robin) Christen of Anselmo; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Kathleen Christen; and sister Alice (Christen) Hagedorn.



Memorials may be given to Steven Centre, 2723 Q Street, Omaha, NE 68107. Published in Custer County Chief on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary