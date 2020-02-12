|
William Clair Moroney known as "Bill" to friends and family was born on the Moroney homestead south of Anselmo, Neb. on May 23, 1938. His parents were Thomas J. Moroney and Veronica M. "Vera" Williams Moroney.
He attended rural School District No. 58 south of the Moroney home. Bill graduated from Anselmo High School in 1956. In high school he enjoyed playing basketball, football and track. He was also Salutatorian of his senior class.
After graduation he attended Kearney State College but found that wasn't his calling. He worked for Wayne and Fred Lyon of Merna for several years. Bill was drafted into the U. S. Army in November, 1961 and served to November, 1963.
He met his "special friend" and life mate, Sandra Headley in 1970. They were married May 29, 1971 at St. Anselm's Church in Anselmo. In 1973 their daughter, Natalie Ann Moroney, was born.
Bill farmed the Moroney homestead from 1966 to 1978. From 1978 to 1982 he worked for Loren Hirsch of Merna. In March 1982 he became a grain handler for Farmer's Coop, Merna. He worked at the elevator until Sept. 1, 1997. After retiring he worked part-time for Jim Coleman.
He served his community by being a member of the Merna Fire Department and honored by his peers as Outstanding Firemen in 1992. He was also 60-plus year member of the Knights of Columbus, Dale Cemetery Board member and Anselmo-Merna School Board member. During his time on the Anselmo-Merna School Board he served a term as President.
In 2006 Bill and Sandy moved to Gothenburg to be near their young granddaughters. He enjoyed his time in Gothenburg by supporting the Swedes in athletic contests. He also enjoyed coffee time at the local Ampride and his "scratch cards."
Before his health failed, he took Holy Communion to the shut-ins and was a regular attendee of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Gothenburg Health.
Left to mourn his loss are his wife Sandra; daughter Natalie (Randy) Waskowiak; his two special granddaughters Lauren and Kara Waskowiak; and his two brothers Thomas E. (Earleen) Moroney of Grand Island and Roger (Shirley) Moroney of Holly Lake, Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents Thomas J. and Vera Moroney. He leaves many good friends and neighbors.
Funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Burial will be in the Dale Catholic Cemetery west of Merna with Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the Merna Fire Department or Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church at Gothenburg.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow and 6 to 7 p.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Rosary at 7 p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words on encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 20, 2020