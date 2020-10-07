William "Bill" James Gumb, 90, of Sargent, Neb. passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his home in Sargent.
Bill was born Sept. 11, 1930 in Holt County to Clarence William and Daisy Mildred (Palmer) Gumb.
He married Darlene Hughes, the love of his life on May 6, 1949 in Burwell. To this union four children were born - Steve, Dianne, Mona and Billy. Bill and Darlene worked at many ranches in the sandhills.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Darlene; his son Steve; parents Clarence and Daisy Gumb; in-laws Emmett and Mona Hughes; grandsons Ryan Peterson and Jarrod Holmes; one brother; and four sisters.
Bill is survived by daughters Dianne Patterson of Missouri and Mona (Neil) Davidson of Milburn; son Billy (Debbie) Gumb of Sargent; grandchildren Stephanie Carpenter, Tyler (Christie) Gumb, Michelle (Jeff) Barnhill, Dusty (Angie) Gumb, Friday (Paul) Bracher, David Holmes, Jacy (Joe) Mahar, Justin (Amy) Patterson, Jake (Natalie) Patterson, Amber (Jason) Lamb, Steven Gumb, Heath (Kristi) Gumb and Trace Gumb; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Palladium in Sargent.
