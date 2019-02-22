Resources More Obituaries for William Thrapp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William James "Bill" Thrapp

Obituary Condolences Flowers William "Bill" James Thrapp, a loving and cheerful world traveler, died on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2019 in the Coller Hospice Center at Luthern in Wheat Ridge, Colo.



The 92-year-old had a long life shared with his wife of 59 years, Lois Thrapp. Their Arvada, Colo. home was always full of God, family, pets and his train set (that took up an entire room).



Bill was born in Santa Rosa, Calif. in 1927. After high school he enlisted as cook in the Army. He worked long days and nights making food for soldiers in both World War II and Korea. He even received the Army of Occupation Medal.



After the war he moved to Colorado and was the head of a bowling league – that's where he met the love of his life, the then-Lois Leonard. Lois, a native from Anselmo, Neb., moved to Denver and wanted to join a bowling league with her friend but Lois didn't know how to bowl so a smitten Bill stepped up offered to teach her. Nearly 10 months later they were married.



Bill went on to be an accountant for the Northwest Pacific Railroad and served as a data analyist for the City of Denver. He and his wife Lois, a hair stylist, built a life in Arvada that included going to Rockies games, bird watching, church and spending many wonderful moments with their kids, Mike and Sandra, and grandchildren Andy, Lynn, Jacki, Sarah and Kristi.



The home was always known to have a pet - dogs Thunder, Happy, Smokey, Christopher and Doodles; and cats: Tiger, Sugar Ray and Black Cloud.



Their family often took trips to their Nebraska farm, located near Anselmo. That's where Bill taught his son and grandson to hunt and ride four wheelers.



When Bill and Lois retired they traveled to more than a dozen countries. His favorites include showing his wife where he served in Korea, going to Ireland where his family roots are and getting chased by an elephant in Africa.



William is survived by his wife Lois; his son Michael Thrapp of Arvada, Colo.; his daughter Sandra Thrapp of Longmont, Colo.; and grandchildren Andrew, Lynn and Jackie Thrapp, Sarah (Bryson) Rugg and Kristi Johnson.



He was preceded in death by his parents Florence Exley Thrapp and William H Thrapp of Santa Rosa, Calif.



A memorial service will be scheduled in Colorado and will be announced soon.



A funeral is scheduled for Thursday Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the St Anselm Church in Anselmo, Neb. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Williams life. A memorial service will be scheduled in Colorado and will be announced soon.



In Lieu of Flowers donations can be sent to (check/cash) to 1946 CR 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643 and write in the check memo "In Memory of William Thrapp" or online at https://www.wildanimalsanctuary.org/donate and write in the donation's note section the same thing. Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 28, 2019