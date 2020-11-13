William (Bill-Willy) LeRoy Miller went to his heavenly home, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born Jan. 6, 1943 in Broken Bow to Forrest and Genevieve (Lepant) Miller, the second of seven children.
He started his life's journey on the "ranch" homesteaded by his great-grandparents. He attended grade school at several country schools, for a brief time his family worked on the Phil Tierney Ranch near Oconto where he attended Tuckerville School, then went back to Anselmo High School.
When he was a senior, he made the decision to go to Dunning High School, as Anselmo would no longer have a school. He graduated from Dunning High School in 1961.
It was there he met the love of his life, Laura Terwilliger, and they were married Feb 28, 1964, in Dunning. Later that year they renewed their vows at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cozad. To this union they welcomed five children - Tonya Denise, Shayne Danell, Lisa Renee, Ryan Forrest Wayne and Lana Lea.
He taught his family what it meant to WORK HARD PLAY HARD and that carried out all through his life. He also taught his family to love God and, come the weekend no matter where they were, church was part of the weekend. He had a very close relationship with his God. Prayer was part of his da
During their 56 years together, he and Laura started their life at Cozad where Bill worked for Monroe Shock In 1966, after an accident that took the life of their daughter, Tonya, they decided to move to Washington where he worked for R and W Paper in Longview. But he never lost that want to come home to Anselmo.
In 1970, the family moved back to Anselmo. He drove a milk truck for a while worked on the Glen Ambler Ranch and, in April of 1972, went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad, He retired from BNSF after 30+ years of service in 2003. He enjoyed those years. They weren't co-workers, they were his RR family and through the years, they remained a close knit RR family.
For 25 years his family and his brother Bob's family ran hogs and cattle, more teaching their children hard work and hard play. Sometimes driving the cattle to pasture there were more people than cattle. But there was always the love of the land, the joy of being on the ranch with his family and friends for hunting, food, and storytelling and the young ones on adventures of their own across the prairi He loved hunting, from jack rabbits to deer, elk, turkey, pheasants, grouse and even a bear hunt.
With retirement came new adventures continuing his love of the outdoors - camping, fishing, and boating - campfires always wanting to be surrounded by family and friend He always was there with food for an army. Another love he passed on to his family was his love of cooking with his specialty being Sweet and Sour Pork and Chicken (all the grandkids favorite). Over the next 13 years of summers, they camp hosted the state parks of Nebraska, never meeting a stranger. Once again, he was happiest when family and friends were there.
Winters were spent in the south, mostly in Yuma, Ariz. and one year in Texas He enjoyed those Yuma family years, trap shooting, golf, cards, music jams, dances and trips to Mexico. Life was always an adventure. He made sure his mother-in-law was with us. He wanted to be sure she was well cared for. But at Christmas, we were here because Christmas was family.
There were always family trips. Every summer was a two-week adventure with travels to Disney World, Disney Land and westward to the ocean. He loved roller coasters and for many years, the family vacations included Worlds of Fun and other amusement parks, the Black Hills of S.D., Branson, Mo. and taking his mom to Nashvill He never had a limit on the kids taking their friends. The camper was always packed. As the family grew, he still made sure we got travels in to show those grandkids all the places the kids had seen and then some. He always said, " Life's a roller coaster. Hang on and enjoy the ride." He traveled through 48 of the 50 states always looking for the next adventure.
Bill is survived by his wife Laura (Terwilliger) of 56 years; sons Shayne Miller of Pleasanton and Ryan Miller of Anselmo; daughters Lisa (Jeff) Berghorst of Broken Bow and Lana (Greg) Schneider of Newton, Kan.; neph-son Bruce (Carrie) Terwilliger of Abilene, Kan.; 12 grandchildren Jon (Kaleigh) Berghorst, Lacey (Nate) Holcomb, Lexie (special friend Jordan) Berghorst, Kale (Taylor) Miller, Shyanne Miller, Cole (Elise) Miller, Lucas (special friend Madie) Miller, Alivia Miller, Riley (fiancee Raven) Schneider, Tyler Schneider, Delaney Schneider and Ariana Schneider; six great-grandchildren Harley, Raegan, and Chandler Berghorst, Everleigh and Jamie Holcomb and Grayson Miller; Bruce's girls Kyria (Dusty) Dally and Cash Emig and Stacy (Eric) Charlie, Easton and Colt Klein; brothers Robert (Judy) Miller, Michael (Caroline) Miller and Ronald (Deb) Miller; sister Deanna (Curtis) Schroeder and Debra Golff; brother-in-law Clinton (Orleta) Terwilliger; uncle Jim (Katy) Lepant; many nieces and nephews and their families; cousins; and his friends who he cherished as family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Tonya; his parents Forrest and Genevieve (Lepant) Miller; an infant brother Stephen; brother-in-law Mike Golff; and father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Pansy Terwilliger.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Village of Anselmo for Open Projects.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 12, 2-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4-6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at the St. Anselm's Catholic Church.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska.