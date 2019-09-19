|
William "Bill" R. Harshbarger, 58, of Eddyville, Neb. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born May 15, 1961 in St. Louis, Mo., to Donald and Jackie (Warning) Harshbarger. He attended school in Edwardsville, Ill. and graduated from Edwardsville High School. Bill worked and lived in several places before settling in Lincoln, Neb. starting a Little Cesar's Pizza Franchise.
Bill met Ginny Davis in Lincoln and they were united in marriage June 20, 1992 in Eddyville. One son was blessed to this union, Joe. Three children were also blessed from a previous marriage, Bruce, Billy and Jackie.
In January of 1995, they moved to the Eddyville area. Bill worked for T.L. Sund Construction, I.B.P., Paulsen's and the railroad. Bill then spent many years working for Thomas Livestock which he enjoyed and made many life-long friends.
Bill enjoyed cooking, grilling, working in his garden and was an avid reader. He was a die-hard Nebraska Husker football fan and didn't miss watching a Nascar Race especially back when Rusty Wallace was racing. He loved animals and enjoyed collecting Native American memorabilia. Bill never met a stranger and he would crack you up with his off the wall jokes.
Bill was also a member of the SEM Rescue Unit as an EMR (first responder) and member of the Eddyville Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife Ginny of Eddyville; children Joe (Lexi) Harshbarger of Kearney, Bruce (Keila) Harshbarger of Edwardsville, Ill., Billy Harshbarger and Jackie (Donny) Broyles of O'Fallon, Ill.; five grandchildren; brother Ron (Linda) Harshbarger of Granite City, Ill.; sister, Tammy (Cliff) Kinnunen of Belleville, Ill.; mother-in-law Darlene (Verlouis) Forster of Smithfield and brother-in-law Jim (Lisa) Davis of Thornton, Colo.; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Jim Davis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Eddyville Community Center with Pastor Ryan Findley officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 20, from 6-8 p.m. with Masonic Rites given by Parian Lodge #207 at 8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Burial will be in Oconto Cemetery near Oconto.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 26, 2019