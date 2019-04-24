William "Bill" Victor Dunn was born June 9, 1931 at Dunning, Neb. to Percy L and Ethel R (Warren) Dunn, the first of three sons.



His family lived near Purdum where they engaged in ranching. Bill attended rural school in Blaine County through his sophomore year and then lived with his aunt and uncle in Oshkosh where he graduated from Oshkosh High School. He was drafted into the Army and fought in Korea until an injury ended his active service.



Upon returning home he sought out a pen pal from the Army, meeting Roberta Lela Morris at her high school football game. They were married Sept. 11, 1955 in Broken Bow. The couple left immediately to attend college at Bryan University in Dayton, Tenn. Less than a year later, they returned to begin ranching and farming near Bill's childhood home.



Two daughters, Teresa and Carmela, were born and raised in this home.



Bill and Roberta remained on this place until an unexpected opportunity in 1986, took them to Diamond Lake Ranch in Brown County. They lived out their days ranching, enjoying nature, God's abundance and family.



Bill passed away very suddenly, April 18, 2019 while visiting his brother, Jim Dunn and family in Texas.



Survivors include his wife Roberta Dunn of Ainsworth; two daughters Teresa (Dan) Kennedy of Purdum and Carmela (Mike) Barna of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother Jim (Lucille) Dunn of Amarillo, Texas; sisters-in-law MaryLou Dunn of Fort Collins, Colo. and Mary Ann Hauser of Broken Bow; brothers-in-law Leon (Judy) Morris of Purdum, Louis (Kay) Morris, mobile home USA and Duane Christiansen of Ansley; many nieces and nephews; his church family and a host of friends.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; brother Jerry Dunn; brother-in-law Aloysius Hauser; and sister-in-law Genieve Christiansen.



Bill enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved family, farming (Roberta used to say he had dirt in his veins instead of blood), talking to friends, meeting new people, inventing solutions for problems, reading and most of all he loved God. Bill devoted much of his life to knowing God and helping others to know God. He read through the entire Bible for 23 straight years and was on his 24th year when he went home to be with his Lord.



Funeral services will be Friday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at the Elsmere Bible Church in Elsmere with Pastor Les Canfield officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with family greeting 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.



