|
|
Winnona Rae (Barnes) Love, 79, of Lexington, Neb. passed away July 31, 2019 at Lexington Regional Medical Center in Lexington with family by her side.
Memorial services for Winnona "Nona" Love will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Our Saviour Luther Church in Broken Bow with Minister Kathy Salts PMA officiating. A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Winnona "Nona" was born Nov. 1, 1939 to Lyle and Mary Patterson Barnes in Broken Bow.
The family made their home in Dunning where she grew up with two sisters and three brothers. Nona graduated from Dunning High School in 1958.
In 1959, Nona married George Love from Mason City. They divorced in 1970.
In June of 1971 Nona legally adopted her daughter Angela. They made their home in Anselmo where they shared a great love for animals, In August of 1983, Nona graduated from the school of North American School of Animal Sciences as a Vet Tech.
Nona had two horses that were very special to her, Buck and Doc. She loved to ride and spent many hours doing just that. She and Doc competed in local rodeos and parades.
Nona had a great compassion for humans and animals. In 1987 Nona moved to Broken Bow to care for her mom, Mary. A few years later they both moved to Callaway where Nona gained a second daughter, Liz. After Liz graduated from high school, Nona and Mary moved to Dunning to be closer to family.
Nona spent every available moment with her grandchildren Chelsa and Eric. She loved being able to attend everything they were a part of.
Nona loved to cook for her family and friends. Often you would find her in her kitchen covered in flour making homemade noodles and every surface available covered in noodles to dry so she could make a huge pot of chicken and noodles.
Nona was preceded in death by her father Lyle; mother Mary; father Robert Larson; sister Marion Copper and brother-in-law Bill Copper; brother Everett Barnes; brother-in-law Donald Rice; nephew Kermit Copper; niece Lanona Kruger; great-niece Darla Kruger; and best friend Alfred Copper
Nona is survived by her daughter Angela and husband Jeff Werner of Cozad; daughter Liz and Husband Dustin Josjor of Holdrege; Granddaughter Chelsa and Husband Ryan Grantzinger of Merna; three great-grandsons Conner, Gavin and Reed Grantzinger; grandson Eric and wife Brittany Payne of Dunning; grandson Tysen Werner of Cozad; grandson Eli Werner of Cozad; granddaughter Tritney Werner of Cozad; brother Maynard and wife Linda Barnes of Broken Bow; sister, Lauretta Rice of Dunning; brother Lyle and Jan Barnes of Broken Bow; sister-in-law Patti Barnes of Broken Bow; several nieces and nephews; and many more who Nona always thought very fondly of as her 'Kids"
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 8, 2019