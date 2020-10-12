1/1
Adrian Glenn Faulkner
1931 - 2020
Adrian Glenn Faulkner, 89, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 20, 1931, the son of the late Garner Louis Faulkner and Monnie Ree Cason Faulkner. He was a life-long farmer, and a nine and one half year bus driver for Harrison County Schools. Adrian was also a member of the Berry Christian Church.
On May 26, 1956, he married Georgia Switzer Faulkner, and the two were married for 64 years. His wife survives his passing.
He is survived by two sons: Karol (Wanda) Faulkner and Jerry (Melissa) Faulkner, both of Berry, Ky.; nine grandchildren: Leslie (Donnie) Baker, Amanda Faulkner, Joey (Michelle) Morgan, Virginia (Jakob) Slucher, and Taton Halcomb, all of Harrison County, Ky., Elizabeth (Jeff) Kitchen of Paris, Ky., Rachel (Matt) Bratton of Greenfield, Ind., Becky (Jamie) Lewis of Carlisle, Ky., and John (Amy) Morgan of Harker Heights, Texas; 17 great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Faulkner, and two infant sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, Ky., with Bro. Keith Miller officiating. The visitation will be from 11-2 p.m. on Tuesday preceding his service. Interment will take place in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry. Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, is taking care of the family.
Memorials are suggested to the Berry Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street, Berry, KY 41003 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 U.S. Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.woodheadfuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 24, 2020.
