Albert G. Grob
1948 - 2020
Albert G. Grob, 71, died Sept. 30, 2020. He was born in Lexington, Ky. on Oct. 26, 1948. He grew up in Lexington and graduated from Bryan Station High School. He married Billie Jean Grob in 1975 and they have two children, Melissa Grob and Craig Michael Grob of Kentucky. He is also survived by one sister, Thelma Gail Burris of Cameron, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold A. Grob and Vivian Jean Grob. Albert worked for Fresenius Medical USA and retired in 2010. During retirement he enjoyed riding Iris Harley motorcycle, reading, talking to family and friends, hunting, fishing, shooting and traveling with family.
Albert is survived by his wife, Billie Jean, his two children, his sister, many nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, and countless friends, all of whom he dearly loved.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tate's Creek Road, Lexington, KY 40502 or Fellowship Worship Center, P.O. Box 541, Cameron, MO 64429.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 17, 2020.
