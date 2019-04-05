Obituary

Aletha Rosalyn Harber Thomas Jones, 84, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Venice, Fla.

She was the daughter of the late Hildreth Harber and Louise Adamson Harber.

Survivors include: her husband, James Scott Jones; two sons, James Myron Thomas and William Hildreth Thomas; and her step children, Gwendolyn Jones Tuel, Jeffrey James Jones, Steven Leslie Jones, and Gregory Scott Jones.

Visitation will be at Robertson County Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. The church will be open for visitation at 1 p.m. Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close