Aletha Rosalyn Harber Thomas Jones, 84, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Venice, Fla.
She was the daughter of the late Hildreth Harber and Louise Adamson Harber.
Survivors include: her husband, James Scott Jones; two sons, James Myron Thomas and William Hildreth Thomas; and her step children, Gwendolyn Jones Tuel, Jeffrey James Jones, Steven Leslie Jones, and Gregory Scott Jones.
Visitation will be at Robertson County Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. The church will be open for visitation at 1 p.m. Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019