Aletha Rosalyn Jones

Obituary

Aletha Rosalyn Harber Thomas Jones, 84, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Venice, Fla.
She was the daughter of the late Hildreth Harber and Louise Adamson Harber.
Survivors include: her husband, James Scott Jones; two sons, James Myron Thomas and William Hildreth Thomas; and her step children, Gwendolyn Jones Tuel, Jeffrey James Jones, Steven Leslie Jones, and Gregory Scott Jones.
Visitation will be at Robertson County Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. The church will be open for visitation at 1 p.m. Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
