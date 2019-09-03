Alethea Eulaine Gillespie Sturdevant, 89, Cynthiana, wife of Robert Harry Sturdevant, passed away died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Dave Simpson and Sarah Seybold Gillespie.
Survivors include: her husband, Robert Harry Sturdevant; three children, David Sturdevant of Walpole, Maine, Cheryl Ellis of Wales, Wisconsin, and Alison Miller of Keller, Texas.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at Indian Creek Christian Church, Cynthiana, by Pastor Roger Ellis and the Rev. Ernie Perry. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in the Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, Ky. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
